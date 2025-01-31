How Does Cross-Platform Play Work In Sniper Elite: Resistance?

There aren’t really many shooters out there as dedicated to realistic sniping as the Sniper Elite franchise. That dedication continues in the all-new Sniper Elite: Resistance, which puts you in the boots of an entirely new protagonist and sends you off to pop Nazi noggins. But while its campaign is a stealthy good time, you may be interested in checking out the game’s various multiplayer options, too, leaving you to wonder if it offers cross-platform support.



Does Sniper Elite: Resistance have cross-platform support?

Let’s get to the quick and easy answer: Yes, Sniper Elite: Resistance offers cross-platform support.

You can play any type of multiplayer mode with players from any other platform. This functionality includes playing the game’s campaign in co-op, all competitive multiplayer modes, and invading other players (or fending off their invasions).

Does Sniper Elite: Resistance have cross-progression?

While it’s great news that you can play with your friends on any platform, you unfortunately can’t carry over your own saves if you’re the type to switch between platforms. Sniper Elite: Resistance does not feature cross-progression. Whatever platform you purchase the game on is the only platform your save will ever function on.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re just now diving in, make sure to check out our starter tips for the game to get a leg up on the Nazi scum standing in your way.