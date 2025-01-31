Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Where To Find The Hidden Gnome In Sniper Elite: Resistance

A very unusual character happens to be hanging out in an active war zone, and you'll get an achievement for finding them

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A gnome wearing a beret stands under a bridge while holding a mug.
Screenshot: Rebellion / Kotaku

Sniper Elite: Resistance features a heavy focus on stealth, deadly sniper killshots, and brutal takedowns. Perfect for those who love stealth and the thrill of landing the perfect shot. But, uh, you can also earn a trophy or achievement for finding a gnome and snapping a picture of it—and it’s pretty unlikely that you’d stumble upon it by chance. Luckily, we can help you find the French Resistance Gnome and net the “Lost its way Gnome” Trophy/Achievement.

Where to find the French Resistance Gnome

 

To find the French Resistance Gnome, load up Mission 4 (Collision Course). In the center of the map is a long bridge (between the two large yellow mission objective circles). To get there, you’ll need to fight off some Nazis, and you may want to blow up the patrolling panzer, too.

A map shows highlighted areas of interest.
Screenshot: Rebellion / Kotaku
Once the area is clear, you can spot the French Resistance Gnome about halfway across the bridge inside the wall of the structure. It’s pretty small, but it manages to stick out by obviously not belonging there.

However, simply finding the French Resistance Gnome won’t earn you the “Lost its way Gnome” trophy or achievement. Instead, you’ll need to actually document your finding of the little guy. To do so, open your menu and select Photo Mode while the French Resistance Gnome is on screen to get the trophy or achievement to pop.

The protagonist of Sniper Elite: Resistance stands on train tracks while the French Resistance Gnome stands in the background.
Screenshot: Rebellion / Kotaku

With that out of the way, you’re one step closer to full completion of Sniper Elite: Resistance. But clearly, the real friends are the gnomes we met along the way.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.