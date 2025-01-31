Where To Find The Hidden Gnome In Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance features a heavy focus on stealth, deadly sniper killshots, and brutal takedowns. Perfect for those who love stealth and the thrill of landing the perfect shot. But, uh, you can also earn a trophy or achievement for finding a gnome and snapping a picture of it—and it’s pretty unlikely that you’d stumble upon it by chance. Luckily, we can help you find the French Resistance Gnome and net the “Lost its way Gnome” Trophy/Achievement.

Where to find the French Resistance Gnome





To find the French Resistance Gnome, load up Mission 4 (Collision Course). In the center of the map is a long bridge (between the two large yellow mission objective circles). To get there, you’ll need to fight off some Nazis, and you may want to blow up the patrolling panzer, too.

Once the area is clear, you can spot the French Resistance Gnome about halfway across the bridge inside the wall of the structure. It’s pretty small, but it manages to stick out by obviously not belonging there.

However, simply finding the French Resistance Gnome won’t earn you the “Lost its way Gnome” trophy or achievement. Instead, you’ll need to actually document your finding of the little guy. To do so, open your menu and select Photo Mode while the French Resistance Gnome is on screen to get the trophy or achievement to pop.

With that out of the way, you’re one step closer to full completion of Sniper Elite: Resistance. But clearly, the real friends are the gnomes we met along the way.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.