The Best Skills To Grab First In Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance is all about making the most of your equipment and stealthy instincts as you work to complete the objectives scattered around each map. As such, you’ll need to invest some points into skills as you level up, granting you some boons to help you survive. Here are the skills most folks should buy first.

Maintain Focus

“Maintain Focus” is the first skill in the Body tree. This will ensure that the longer you use the Focus ability, which gives you valuable intel about enemies nearby, the longer it’ll take before it wears off. More importantly, you’ll need this skill before you can buy some of the most important ones on this list, such as…

Health Boost 1 and Health Boost 2

“Health Boost 1” can be purchased from the Body tree after you unlock “Maintain Focus,” and it functions exactly how you’d expect by granting you an extra bar of health. Given how lethal bullets can be in Resistance, this is helpful for obvious reasons. You can buy “Health Boost 2” afterward to increase your total health bars to six.

Speedy Recovery

“Speedy Recovery” can be purchased from the Body tree after you unlock “Maintain Focus.” This lets your health regenerate more quickly after taking damage. Considering how easy it can be to get overwhelmed when things go wrong in Sniper Elite: Resistance, being able to duck behind some cover and begin rapid health regeneration is invaluable.

Back in the Fight

“Back in the Fight” is the first skill in the Combat tree. Grab this early on, as it essentially acts as an extra life if you get downed—as long as you have a Med Kit on hand, at least. When you’re down, just quickly use a Med Kit to get a second chance at survival.

Scavenge Weapon Ammo

“Scavenge Weapon Ammo” is the first skill in the Equipment tree. You’ll want to snag this one to ensure you always have ample ammo for any situation. With this skill unlocked, you can pick up weapons your enemies drop and take the ammo from them to use in your own gun. Doing this discards the enemy’s gun, though, so only use this option when you’re not interested in grabbing their weapon.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.