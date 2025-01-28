Big Nintendo Switch Sale Includes Deals On Mario, Kirby, And More

A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale is happening right now. Nearly 40 games are currently marked down, including some first-party hits from Nintendo and a selection of third-party titles, too.

On January 27, Nintendo kicked off the Supercharge Sale on its digital storefront. The sale includes a solid variety of newer and older titles including Super Mario Wonder, Crow Country, the GTA Trilogy, Kirby Star Allies, Mario Tennis Aces, Red Dead Redemption, and The Plucky Squire.

Nintendo has said that most Switch games will work on the recently revealed Switch 2 which is set to arrive later this year, so you can almost pretend you are buying Switch 2 games as you shop this latest eShop sale. And maybe some of these games will even look or run better on the Switch 2 when it launches. Though how all that will work is still unknown, and we’ll have to wait until April to find out more about Nintendo’s’ next big console.

Anyway, the sale ends on February 9 so don’t wait too long to pick up a few games. Here are some highlights from the Supercharge Sale:

1-2 Switch – $35 ($50)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – $30 ( $60)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Classics – $28 ($40)

Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle – $28 ($70)

Crow Country – $16 ( $20)

Disney Illusion Island – $28( $40)

GTA: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition – $30 ($60)

It Takes Two – $20 ($40)

Kirby Fighters 2 – $14 ($20)

Kirby’s Dream Buffet – $11 ($15)

Kirby Star Allies – $42 ($60)

Mario Golf: Super Rush – $40 ( $60)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition – $21 ( $60)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $21 ($60)

Mario Strikers: Battle League – $40 ($60)

Mario Tennis Aces – $40 ($60)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $40 ( $60)

Red Dead Redemption – $35 ( $50)