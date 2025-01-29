Everything You Need To Use PlayStation VR2 On PC

The PlayStation VR2 Headset didn’t light the world on fire when it originally released in 2023, but its user base has grown despite a lackluster launch. Plus, the headset itself features some pretty impressive VR hardware. Following a substantial $200 discount in 2024, many PlayStation 5 owners got to enjoy Beatsaber and Resident Evil 4 in first-person for the relatively more affordable price of $349.99. What’s more, Sony has since released a PC Adapter for the VR2, which provides access to the thousands of VR games available on Steam and a new option for VR gamers on PC. What’s not to love?

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

While it’s very cool that PlayStation VR2 works on PC, it does have a few big caveats. Not only do you need the headset (which retains its $549.99 MSRP as of writing), you’ll need a computer powerful enough to handle VR gaming. You can view the PC requirements to use the VR2 here, but the TLDR is that you’ll need a relatively powerful graphics card that has a spare DisplayPort for you to use. That last part is perhaps most important: You need to have a monitor and your PSVR2 headset plugged in at the same time. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 came out in 2019 and is listed as a minimum requirement, though Sony recommends either a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later for “best performance.” You’ll also have to buy the correct peripherals to make it work, since the PlayStation VR2 box isn’t going to give you everything you need out of the box.

Advertisement

If these obstacles seem surmountable and you’re determined to see your PlayStation Headset and your PC work together in gaming harmony, here’s everything you’ll need to get it up and running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 1: Purchase the correct PlayStation VR2 Adapter

The lynchpin of this whole operation is the $59.99 PlayStation VR2 PC Adapter, which Sony released on August 7, 2024. Unfortunately, as of writing, this gadget has been habitually out of stock. Sony’s own website doesn’t have any available for purchase (though I hope they do by the time you read this), and you’ll be lucky to find used adapters at retailers like Best Buy and GameStop.

Advertisement

This environment has let third parties pop up with off-brand PlayStation VR2 PC Adapters, which are riskier to use. Amazon reviews indicate that these either work poorly or don’t run at all, so an official Sony Adapter remains ideal despite its scarcity. Make sure you’re purchasing from an official storefront (check for the PlayStation Store mention on Amazon), and look for the PlayStation logo on the adapter itself.

Step 2: Get equipped with the other accessories you’ll need

In a perfect world, the VR2 Headset and adapter would give you everything you need to get into PC VR gaming. Unfortunately, you still might have to spend some extra cash. The first thing you’ll need is a spare DisplayPort cable to connect your adapter to your graphics card. Yes, you do need to have your monitor and headset connected at the same time, so this isn’t a corner you can reasonably cut.

Advertisement

The second thing you might need is a supported Bluetooth dongle. We’ll get into this below, but some PSVR2 Adapter owners have reported needing one of the Bluetooth dongles recommended by Sony to get the smoothest performance possible. This will probably cost you about $20, though you can find lower prices if you shop at the right time.

Combined with the headset, this means you’ll need to spend between $60 and $90 in total to get your PlayStation VR2 headset to work on your computer. That’s much cheaper than buying a new headset just for your PC, but you’ll have to decide if that’s a price you’re willing to pay before you even drop cash on Half-Life Alyx.

Advertisement

Step 3: Set up your PlayStation VR2 Headset on your PC

Once you have all the necessary components together, plug your adaptor into a power outlet and use your DisplayPort cable to plug the adaptor into your computer’s GPU (make sure you use the right slot!). Plug your headset into the adaptor, turn it on, and then open up Steam.





Advertisement

Next, find and download both the PlayStation VR2 app and Steam VR. Open the PlayStation VR2 App, and it’ll take you through instructions for connecting your controllers via Bluetooth. Follow the instructions, and then open the Steam VR app. If done correctly, you should see a window that looks like this when you hover your mouse over Steam VR on your taskbar.

Advertisement

In my testing, it doesn’t seem like you need to launch the PlayStation VR2 app every time you want to use Steam VR after the initial setup. Make sure you turn on your headset whenever you want to use it, otherwise Steam won’t recognize either the device or the accompanying controllers.

What if I can’t connect my PlayStation VR2 controllers to my PC via Bluetooth?

Depending on your setup, you may run into a wall trying to get your VR controllers and your PC to get along. While frustrating, there are a few common culprits that lead to this issue. The first is that your motherboard in your computer may be missing a Wi-Fi antenna, which will weaken both your system’s Wi-Fi connection and its bandwidth for Bluetooth devices. If your PC came with an antenna that you just never screwed in, I strongly recommend setting that up. You’ll get a stronger wifi connection too!

Advertisement

The second common culprit is… well, computers are weird. Your controllers may not even show up in your Bluetooth menu because, I don’t know, your hardware is in a bad mood I guess? In this scenario, restart your computer and give the connection process another shot.

If your back is really against the wall and you just want to use your headset, I did find that plugging each controller directly into my computer works. This of course relies on you having two USB-A to USB-C cords hanging around, but if you own a PS5 and PSVR2 headset, you should have two to work with. I’d only label this a temporary fix, as all the wires will make any game with motion controls cumbersome at best and dangerous at worst. But for games that only require basic pointing and shooting, this setup can work.

Advertisement

If you have any persistent connection issues, or the controllers just aren’t responsive enough, I recommend looking into one of those Sony approved dongles. The adapter probably should have come with one of these to save you the headache, but them’s the breaks.

Step 4: Enjoy your VR Headset!

It’s certainly inconvenient to have to spend extra money on accessories to get this headset to work, and the Bluetooth connection issues can become a hassle if you’re not one who likes to tinker. But after jumping through the initial hurdles, I found PlayStation VR2 works pretty well on PC. It’s relatively easy to pick up and play, and the OLED screen looks great, too. Steam reviews indicate that some folks deal with software crashing and other glitches while using it, and you should be aware that those reports exist. That said, that hasn’t been my experience so far.

Advertisement

Despite a good experience when it’s all up and running, I wouldn’t recommend investing in PlayStation VR2 if your primary use case is PC VR gaming. If nothing else, the PlayStation VR2’s relative scarcity means its less supported than more widely-adopted alternatives like the Meta Quest, so there’s no guarantee that future games will be made with the PlayStation headset in mind. Additionally, some of the neatest features of the headset—such as eye tracking and HDR—aren’t supported by the PC adapter. But as long as you know all that going in, the PC adapter does its job and gives you access to Steam’s robust ecosystem of VR games. Let’s just hope that Sony actually makes more of these things so you can actually purchase one!

.

