Baldur’s Gate 3’s New Patch Went Live Early On PS5, But Maybe Don’t Download It Yet

Baldur’s Gate 3’s eighth big patch is in the works over at Larian Studios right now, and the team is going to let players stress test the update at some point before it’s pushed live. However, it looks like the patch has mysteriously appeared on PlayStation 5, and Larian’s not sure why. If you want to get an un-tested preview of the patch, go ahead and download it on your PS5. But be warned, it will affect your saves while Larian sorts through the issue.

Reports of patch 8 going live on PS5 started early January 27, and fans who have downloaded the update have confirmed they’re able to access new content, such as the brand new subclasses. Larian has since put out a statement on its social media saying that the early testing phase hasn’t even started yet, so the patch shouldn’t be live for anyone, much less every person playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Sony’s console. If you choose to download patch 8, none of your saves created while using the patch will be compatible with patch 7, the version of the game that’s supposed to be live. So tread carefully, and make sure you have a save to go back to when the issue is resolved in a future update.

Larian has been teasing patch 8 since the end of last year, and it will include some pretty big features like a photo mode, crossplay functionality, and the aforementioned new subclasses. While this unfinished update could be pulled at any moment, the studio is taking applicants for stress testing the real thing.

While the team is moving on from the Baldur’s Gate series, Larian is working on two new projects that are still in the early ideation phase. Whatever they are, the studio has quite a lot to live up to after Baldur’s Gate 3 swept awards shows in 2023.



