Marvel Snap Gives Away A Ton Of Free Stuff To Apologize For TikTok Ban Outage

Marvel Snap is trying to make it up to fans after it briefly disappeared as part of the TikTok ban earlier this month. While the hit mobile card game’s makers are searching for a new publisher to prevent another huge outage in the future, it’s also welcoming players back with tons of free stuff including gold, credits, and bonus season pass XP.

“We realize that many of you missed out on time-based content, rewards, and Missions during this outage,” developer Second Dinner wrote in a January 24 update. “This disruption of service is more than just an unfortunate blip in our eyes. As such, we are not only committed to making up for this disruption, but we want to welcome back players, new and old, with some extra goodies to celebrate.”

Marvel Snap is still unavailable to download on Apple and Google’s app stores, but the studio says the game should re-appear in both shops before the end of the week. Anyone who already had the game downloaded or plays on PC via Steam can already access it, with reward packages for U.S.-based players and international fans alike. Here’s the full list:

For US-based players– US Downtime Package: Over Collection Level 500 2 Spotlight Keys

5000 Season Pass XP

4150 Credits

6200 Collector’s Tokens

1000 Gold

5 Gold Conquest Ticket

3 Infinite Conquest Ticket

4000 Conquest Medals

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variants

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters Under Collection Level 500 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

5000 Season Pass XP

7150 Credits

1000 Gold

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters For non-US-based players– Global Gratitude Package: Over Collection Level 500 2 Spotlight Key

3000 Collector’s Tokens

1500 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters Under Collection Level 500 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

3000 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters

To collect the U.S. rewards, players have to have an account that existed before January 20, 2025 and that was either created in the U.S. or has online activity located there. Everyone else internationally is eligible for the “Global Gratitude Package.” Both sets of rewards should automatically appear the first time you fire up the game following the announcement.

It’s all to make up for the downtime after the game was banned along with TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance owns both apps. In addition to timed activities and rewards missed by players, and lost revenue for Second Dinner from the outage, the game has also sunk to a rating of “mixed” on Steam since it temporarily went offline. The studio, made up of several veteran Hearthstone developers, said it’s looking for new business partners to avoid something like this happening again in the future.

