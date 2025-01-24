Every Hero Rumored To Be Coming To Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals already sports a sizable cast of playable heroes. The recently released Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman bring the roster to 35, and the upcoming Human Torch and Thing will raise the number to 37 later this season. Each hero is divided into either the tanky Vanguard, damage-dealing Duelist, or supportive Strategist roles, and developer NetEase plans to add a new hero every month and a half. That’s roughly eight heroes a year, and that means Marvel Rivals’ roster could be nearly twice the size it is now in just a few short years. How does NetEase plan to do that?

Well, from the looks of it, the studio has dozens already in the pipeline. Leakers and dataminers have been reporting that file names already in Marvel Rivals’ code reference several characters who are likely in the works. Some of them are popular heroes I’m surprised aren’t in the game already, but other, more obscure characters might be making their way to the hero shooter in the coming months or even years as well.

It’s worth noting that there’s some dispute about how legitimate some of the leaks are, as some leakers are claiming a few of these names might be heroes NetEase actually has no plans to bring to the game but instead were leaked by the company or planted in the code to throw fans and dataminers off the scent, a claim which has other leakers posting the code for several heroes they claim are in Marvel Rivals’ files to add legitimacy to their findings. For now, we’ve compiled the names into one spot so you can see if your favorite Marvel hero may be pushing payloads soon. If any characters listed here are fully debunked, we’ll update their entries.