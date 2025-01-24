Blade’s Book Club Is The Best Thing About Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Every Hero Rumored To Be Coming To Marvel Rivals

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Game Tips

Every Hero Rumored To Be Coming To Marvel Rivals

NetEase’s hero shooter already has a stacked roster, but it looks like it will grow a lot more in the coming months

By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
The Fantastic Four stand beside each other and look at something off-screen.
Illustration: Marvel

Marvel Rivals already sports a sizable cast of playable heroes. The recently released Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman bring the roster to 35, and the upcoming Human Torch and Thing will raise the number to 37 later this season. Each hero is divided into either the tanky Vanguard, damage-dealing Duelist, or supportive Strategist roles, and developer NetEase plans to add a new hero every month and a half. That’s roughly eight heroes a year, and that means Marvel Rivals’ roster could be nearly twice the size it is now in just a few short years. How does NetEase plan to do that?

Advertisement

Well, from the looks of it, the studio has dozens already in the pipeline. Leakers and dataminers have been reporting that file names already in Marvel Rivals’ code reference several characters who are likely in the works. Some of them are popular heroes I’m surprised aren’t in the game already, but other, more obscure characters might be making their way to the hero shooter in the coming months or even years as well.

It’s worth noting that there’s some dispute about how legitimate some of the leaks are, as some leakers are claiming a few of these names might be heroes NetEase actually has no plans to bring to the game but instead were leaked by the company or planted in the code to throw fans and dataminers off the scent, a claim which has other leakers posting the code for several heroes they claim are in Marvel Rivals’ files to add legitimacy to their findings. For now, we’ve compiled the names into one spot so you can see if your favorite Marvel hero may be pushing payloads soon. If any characters listed here are fully debunked, we’ll update their entries.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Angela

Angela

Angela fights through a crowd of Disir.
Image: Marvel

First up we have Angela, a character who began as part of Spawn before being sold to Marvel and integrated into both the Guardians of the Galaxy and later established as Thor’s sister/Loki’s foster sister. Fans found files referencing her as a playable character through datamining, but we don’t know what role she might play just yet. She’s a swordswoman so I imagine she’ll land in either Vanguard or Duelist.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Beast

Beast

Beast is shown wearing a lab coat and glasses.
Image: Marvel

Hank McCoy is one of many X-Men who have been leaked for Marvel Rivals. Roughly translated, his leaked abilities include “Field Experiment,” “Intelligence Analysis,” and something called “Dexterity,” which, taken together, make it sound like he might be a more strategic character. But given the furry blue mutant is known for his acrobatics and strength as well as his piercing intelligence, he feels like he could land in any category.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Blade

Blade

Blade aims a rocket launcher at something off-screen.
Image: Marvel

The vampire hunter was one of the first leaked characters found in Marvel Rivals’ original closed alpha. He’s apparently going to be a Duelist, which makes sense because his entire shtick is murdering vampires. We’ll see him firing guns and swinging swords soon.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel looks at something off-screen with a determined expression.
Image: Marvel

Carol Danvers is considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe for her super strength and durability, so I have a hard time seeing her being anything other than a Vanguard. That woman is a frontline fighter through and through, and the Marvel Rivals roster could use more women in the tank role.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

Colossus

Colossus

Colossus stands with his arms crossed.
Image: 20th Century Fox

Speaking of easy Vanguard picks, Colossus is known for his iconic metallic form that makes him nearly indestructible. If you’re looking for a character that can take hits and brawl with the best of them, look no further than this mutant.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Cyclops

Cyclops

Cyclops stands in front of a red sky.
Image: Marvel

Scott Summers’ mutant abilities are pretty straightforward. He can shoot lasers from his eyes. That’s why he’s got those cool shades on indoors and in the middle of the night. But I’m curious to see how NetEase rounds out his kit when he mostly just blows holes in the side of things by looking in their direction. This is an easy Duelist character.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Deadpool

Deadpool

Deadpool stands in a TVA office.
Image: Marvel

Wade Wilson, the foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking gunslinger, was one of the more surprising omissions from Marvel Rivals’ launch roster, but it sounds like NetEase is bringing him into the fold in a future update. While he will likely have some sustainability given one of his abilities is a healing factor so strong he can’t die, I can’t see him being anything other than a hyperviolent Duelist capable of bringing absolute chaos and destruction to the battlefield with his firearms and swords.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Emma Frost

Emma Frost

Emma Frost is shown in her diamond form as Sebastian Shaw stands beside her.
Image: 20th Century Fox

The telepathic mutant Emma Frost has been long-rumored as a Vanguard due to her diamond form, which allows her to become essentially indestructible. I could see her using this to resist any incoming damage for a brief period of time, allowing her to safely disrupt the enemy team without risking herself. Her psychic powers could also give her some decent crowd control abilities that let her do some damage as she protects herself and others.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Gambit

Gambit

Gambit looks at something off-screen while holding a playing card in his fingers.
Image: Marvel

There sure are a lot of mutants on this list, huh? Gambit is believed to be a Duelist based on the leaks, with his kit seemingly utilizing his kinetic energy manipulation. He’ll likely be a mixed attacker with his staff giving him some close-range options and his card-throwing abilities coming in clutch at range.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

Hit-Monkey

Hit-Monkey

Hit-Monkey stands on a red rug in a suit and sunglasses.
Image: Marvel

We really don’t have enough weird little freaks in Marvel Rivals, so if Hit-Monkey joins the roster as is currently rumored, we’ll get a suit-wearing monkey doing his best Agent 47 cosplay. He’s an intelligent monkey, but his ability set seems to be mostly in hand-to-hand combat and shooting people, so expect him to join the Duelist category if/when he shows up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Jia Jing

Jia Jing

Jia flies with a book in her hand.
Image: Marvel

Jia Jing, who you might also know by the name Sprite, is one of the lesser-known X-Men showing up in the leaks right now. Jia has an insect-like appearance complete with wings and rock-like skin. According to the leaks, she’ll be a support hero with healing abilities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

Jubilee

Jubilee

Jubilee stands in the halls of Charles Xavier's mansion.
Image: 20th Century Fox

Jubilee’s class is unknown right now, but I can’t imagine someone with powers as explosive as hers not falling into the Duelist category. Her leaked kit notes “fireworks” and a “bomb” of some kind, so this member of the X-Men will likely pack a punch when she joins Marvel Rivals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

Locus

Locus

Locus stands in an orange suit.
Image: Marvel

There have been a few characters by the name Locus in the Marvel canon, so it’s unclear which one might be coming to Marvel Rivals based on the leaks. The character is believed to be a Strategist and some believe, based on the leaked movesets, that the Locus in question could be a one-off Thor villain from 1980 who can create geometric shapes. It would be an interestingly obscure pick, but that obscurity also has fans skeptical about the legitimacy of some of the leaks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. sits in a pile of rubble.
Image: Marvel

Speaking of freaky little guys, M.O.D.O.K., the floating telekinetic head who haunts my waking hours and nightmares equally, is also reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals. We don’t know his class but I can tell you he’ll probably have a giant hitbox and some powerful psychic abilities to balance it out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler talks to someone off-screen.
Image: 20th Century Fox

Kurt Wagner is a fan favorite from the X-Men and will apparently be a Duelist whenever he makes his way to Marvel Rivals. He’s known for his acrobatics and teleportation abilities, so I imagine he’ll be an agile assassin-style hero. It would be real fun if he was able to teleport other heroes, both ally and enemy, to help set up cool plays or isolate an opposing Strategist from their team. Oh, the possibilities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Paste-Pot Pete

Paste-Pot Pete

Pete points and laughs at something off-screen.
Image: Marvel

Another obscure pick reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals is Paste-Pot Pete. Though he’s tried to rebrand as the Trapster, Peter Petruski is a bit of a gag villain from the Fantastic Four comics, and as his name implies, he uses a paste-like substance to trap his enemies in place. It already sounds like Marvel Rivals is setting up for its own answer to Mei from Overwatch. The Duelist will probably be able to hold foes in place so his team can rain down hellfire on them while they’re helpless and unable to move.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Phoenix / Jean Grey

Phoenix / Jean Grey

Jean looks at something off-screen.
Image: 20th Century Fox

Jean Grey is reportedly set to be another Duelist, and I can already envision her Ultimate letting the fiery Phoenix entity inside her loose on the enemy team. She also possesses telekinetic abilities and can fly, so she seems like the kind of hero who has a well-rounded kit with a lot of options.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Professor X

Professor X

Professor X stands next to a door surrounded by rubble.
Image: Marvel

If you mostly know the X-Men from the movies and television series, the thought of Charles Xavier rolling around in his wheelchair wrecking fools in Marvel Rivals might sound ridiculous (though stranger things have happened). However, in recent years, Professor X has acquired a new, younger body in which he could walk, and wears a Cerebro-like helmet to amplify his powers without being constrained to his base of operations. It’s entirely possible that’s the version of Professor X that joins Marvel Rivals as a Strategist, and his leaked moveset makes it sound like he’ll be able to project distractions of some kind into an enemy player’s mind.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Rogue

Rogue

Rogue is shown wearing a green jacket and yellow suit underneath.
Image: Marvel

Rogue, the mutant who can steal other heroes’ powers with a touch, is reportedly set to join Marvel Rivals as a Strategist with a pretty unique moveset. The leaks imply she will indeed be able to acquire other heroes’ abilities, seemingly creating a unique kit depending on who she’s able to get ahold of. That’s a fascinating premise, but we’ll see if its possibilities are as limitless as they sound, if she actually makes her way into the game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

The Hood

The Hood

The Hood holds two pistols up in the air as snow falls down over him.
Image: Marvel

The Hood is a human/demon hybrid who will reportedly be able to transform between both his forms when he joins Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard. His primary weapons include dual pistols, but he also apparently will have a shield and can project clones onto the battlefield.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Ultron

Ultron

Ultron towers over someone with a threatening expression.
Image: Marvel

Ultron was one of the earliest heroes to be leaked, and fans have found files revealing his full kit. The robot is a Strategist who uses drones to heal his allies and can freely fly over the battlefield.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

Valkyrie

Valkyrie

Valkyrie walks away from several dead bodies.
Image: Marvel

While a character by the name of Valkyrie has been leaked for Marvel Rivals, it’s unknown which version of the hero it could be. Multiple heroes have gone by the name Valkyrie throughout Marvel history, so it’s hard to guess which version might be coming to the hero shooter. But broadly speaking, most of the women who have used the moniker have been adept in swordsmanship and brawling on the frontlines, so I could see her being a Vanguard or a Duelist.

Advertisement

24 / 24