Despite radio silence regarding a full-length Astro’s Playroom, Sony’s fall showcase was nothing if not a success. But between the splashy trailers and genuinely surprising announcements, one thing was clear: Sony seems poised to leave PlayStation 4 owners behind.



Of the 18 games shown off yesterday, nine are currently listed as PS5-only releases. (Some, including spiffed up versions of GTA V, Uncharted 4, and Uncharted: Lost Legacy, are also coming to PC.) But just seven—of which six we’ve seen before—are coming out for both PS4 and PS5.

Breaking it down, these games are coming to both PS4 and PS5:

And the following are planned as PS5-only:

Of course, Sony has historically played coy with this stuff. Before the PS5 officially hit the market last November, there was some uncertainty over whether or not Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales would come out on PS4. (It did.) And it wasn’t always clear if two of the platform’s marquee exclusives—Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok—would launch across generations, as well. (They are.) So, yes, there’s always the chance that Sony releases any of these PS5-only games on PS4 too.



But that seems a scant possibility. Many of yesterday’s showcased games are coming out several years into the console generation, at a point where “next-gen” may no longer be an applicable term. By then, players will expect more: better visuals, cooler features, more, more, more. It’s not that mind-blowing games can’t come out for both PS4 and PS5. But the games truly pushing the technological envelope have, so far, come out on the console with more horsepower, unburdened from having to come out on an older, lower-powered machine.



Question for the room: If you’ve been hunting for a PS5, how’s that going?



