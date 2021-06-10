Borderlands Spin-Off Wonderlands Stars Tiny Tina

Screenshot : Gearbox / YouTube

Gearbox officially unveiled a new Borderlands game during Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event today. It’s not a sequel, nor a prequel, nor a cutesy phrase that honestly just means “prequel.” It’s a proper spin-off called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, starring Tiny Tina, out early 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.



For the uninitiated, Tiny Tina is an effusive—either irritatingly or charmingly so, depending on who you ask—foul-mouthed child who first showed up in 2012’s Borderlands 2. She later received a dedicated expansion, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Unabashedly poking fun at Dungeons & Dragons, Tiny Tina played the role of dungeon master for a fantasy-themed twist on the Borderlands formula. (It ruled.) She showed up again as a side character in Borderlands 3. No two ways about it, she’s widely considered one of the more popular characters in the Borderlands franchise. It was only a matter of time before Gearbox cashed in big time on this one.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has many of the trappings of a traditional Borderlands game: cel-shaded visuals, four-player co-op, and dialogue that wants you to laugh so bad, ha ha, aren’t we all having such fun? Oh, yeah, and you’ll have six guns. But you knew that already.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford described Tina as “the galaxy’s deadliest thirteen-year-old” in a press release, implying that this game takes place between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3.

There’s a ton of new stuff too, like spell-casting and customizable characters. Tiny Tina’s voice actor, Ashly Burch, caught up with Kickoff Live! host Geoff Keighley to detail how the game differs from mainline Borderlands entries. Burch clarified that it’s its “own standalone game,” saying that it has “fantasy elements inspired by Assault on Dragon Keep.” Like that DLC, Tiny Tina is the “bunker master,” who shapes the narrative on the fly. Burch described the cast of characters—who will be be voiced by A-listers Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Andy Samberg—as “amazing.” Further details about all of this to come in the summer.

Ah, rats, just received word that I fumbled a key phrase three paragraphs up: It’s six bazillion guns. My bad! Anyway, here’s a trailer:







