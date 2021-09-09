Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is getting a PS5 remake by Aspyr, the studio recently responsible for porting other classic BioWare RPGs to mobile.

Here’s the short teaser Sony showed during today’s PS5 showcase:

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic was originally released in 2004 as an Xbox exclusive developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts. The game expanded on the Star Wars universe by telling stories about its distant past using RPG mechanics from the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop games. It was amazing then and it still holds up today. Time will tell just how ambitiously the game is overhauled and remade on PS5.

Known for porting Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and dozens of other games, Aspyr Media was acquired earlier this year by Embracer Group, the corporate blob that also owns THQ Nordic, Gearbox, and a number of other studios and publishing labels. The KOTOR remake will be Aspyr’s first new game.