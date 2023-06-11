Overkill Studios

The Payday series has been gone for a while, with Payday 2 launching a full decade ago in 2013 by the time Payday 3 comes out this year. Overkill Studios did develop a mobile spin-off called Payday: Crime War that launched last year, but it’s been a minute since people were able to pull off the series’ heists on a console. Between the two games, Overkill Studios also worked on a Walking Dead game simply titled Overkill’s The Walking Dead.