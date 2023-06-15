Xbox

On June 14, after teasing it in May, 343 released a new trailer announcing the arrival of Halo Infinite’s own zombies mode. And on Thursday, the company posted a blog going into more detail about this new mode, how it works, and why the zombies look like weird neon-covered demons.

Advertisement

Halo Infinite’s new zombies mode, explained

According to 343, in this new season of Halo Infinite, an alien AI—Iratus—has taken control of a UNSC facility’s systems and now uses its powers to puppet some old Spartan armors. This is why the “zombies” this time around are covered in red, glowing neon patterns, as it is Iratus’ digital infection spreading and controlling Spartans. A bit odd, but past infection modes in Halo games have changed up how the infected combatants look, with some games using basic Spartan models and others creating Flood-like versions of players.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As for how this mode will play, if you’ve enjoyed hours of zombie-inspired modes in past Halo games, you’ll likely be familiar with these rules.

And that’s it! Relatively simple, but endlessly fun. I’ve likely clocked hundreds of hours in just this game mode back in the Halo 2 and Halo 3 days of Xbox Live. I remember countless hours of Halo 2 zombies, back when the mode was an unofficial custom creation and you had to pause the game after you died to switch teams and join the infected. It was clunky, but still a blast. Later on, Halo 3 and other Halo games would make the game style official, and it became one of the most popular ways to play those classic Bungie-developed entries.

Advertisement

Sure, it took a bit for this popular mode to finally make its way into Halo Infinite, but I’m happy it’s here. I expect I’ll be booting up Infinite soon to check out this new spin on the classic.

Interestingly, in a separate Xbox Wire post, 343 says it is looking into officially adding other popular custom fan modes into the game in the future. That’s nice, and it makes me hopeful that Halo Infinite will continue to get bigger and better. But if not, well, at least we got a zombies mode.