Warthogs and battle rifles are only as good as the environments you can drive and shoot them in. And now that Halo Infinite’s iteration of Forge is officially available in beta form, the Halo community has been hard at work bringing the franchise’s legacy into the modern era.

This list details some of the best classic Halo maps currently available in Halo Infinite. Of course, as Forge is still in beta, there are some rough edges. For the most part, these bugs affect two things: Some textures don’t seem to always load correctly, and it’s very easy to get stuck in a grav lift (this happened on multiple Forge maps by different creators).

Also, the menu system for Forge is completely broken—sometimes it will work, but you can’t always count on it. But worry not: Every entry here contains a link to the official listing for each map. If you’re logged into the site with your Xbox account, you can even bookmark these maps from a web browser—no need to dive into Infinite’s undercooked menu! (I advise bookmarking them in your browser given that the in-game bookmark feature doesn’t always work).

These maps are most suitable for custom games as, currently, there’s no matchmaking for Forge maps. And while there is also no official custom games browser yet available in the game, Halo Infinite Customs (a new community-run site which you should also totally bookmark) not only has a curated selection of maps, but also an LFG function for PC and Xbox players.

On this list you’ll find some time-tested classics, a few Halo deep cuts, and some unique takes on iconic locales. Halo Infinite’s Forge tool is remarkably impressive, and we’ll likely see many maps featuring original designs that are suitable for regular Halo matches, party games, or more experimental stuff. But this list is just for classic vibes. From Halo: Combat Evolved to Halo 4 (I hear you groaning; be quiet. The game is 10 years old now and has much to offer), here’s 20 years of arena shooter magic for you to enjoy.