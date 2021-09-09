Today during the Sony PlayStation Showcase Project Eve was announced. It’s developed by Shift Up Corporation and is a character action game set in a post-apocalyptic world, featuring nasty creatures and sick combat movies.

No release date was given, but we did get a slick and wild-looking trailer featuring a lot of gameplay.

Here’s how PlayStation sums up the game via the trailer’s YouTube description:

“Project Eve is an action-adventure game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on the ruined Earth against unknown enemies.”

Project Eve appears to be a genuine PS5 exclusive, which is a rarity these days, as the console remains hard to buy and many games continue to ship across both PS4 and PS5. Even Sony’s big flagship title, Horizon: Forbidden West, is coming to both PS4 and PS5.