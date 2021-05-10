Sony Expects PS5 Shortages To Continue Into Next Year

Photo : CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP ( Getty Images )

Even though the PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, the console is still scarce at retail. Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki apparently believes that these shortages will continue, even into 2022.



Bloomberg (via The Japan Times) reports that Totoki recently discussed the issue at a closed briefing. According to those in attendance, the exec said, “I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

(Full disclosure: I am a columnist at The Japan Times.)

The responsible chip shortage, which impacts everything from graphics cards to PS5s, has been called a “crisis.” The difficulty in securing semiconductors is being blamed for the low PlayStation 5 supply, and Bloomberg adds that Sony hasn’t yet given an on-the-record statement on when that supply chain will return to normal.

Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game advisor with the NPD Group, previously told Kotaku that the semiconductor shortage might a challenge into the second or third quarter this year or even beyond.

But even with the supply issues, as Kotaku reported, sales of the PlayStation 5 are outpacing the PS4.

