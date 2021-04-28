Despite Supply Issues, PS5 Sales Outpace The PS4

The PlayStation 5 is nowhere, and yet, the PlayStation 5 is everywhere. Sony has sold 7.8 million PS5s since the console officially launched last November, according to a company quarterly earnings call held this morning.
It’s no secret that getting your hands on a PS5 is nearly impossible, in part thanks to a global semiconductor shortage that’s affected production of everything from cars to consoles. Industry analysts believe you might not reasonably be able to pop into your local GameStop and buy a console until later this summer (or beyond).
But, somehow, despite the extraordinary difficulty everyone’s having finding one, the PS5 is selling roughly on pace with the PS4. As VGC points out, the PS4—one of the buzziest, best-selling consoles of all time—sold 200,000 fewer units than the PS5 in its first sixth months of availability.
In today’s call, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said that the company plans to outpace the PS4's second-year figures of 14.8 million consoles, but was clear that the company likely won’t be able to produce more consoles than that, despite stratospheric demand.
You might have a hard time getting a PS5 today, but hopefully availability follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, as these initial sales figures indicate. Time, folks: It’s a flat circle.
DISCUSSION
I’m still honestly surprised that the hype train has steamed on like it has.
The experience with the PS5 so far has felt as beta as any Sony launch. The Wii had the ferver of literally everyone’s grandma that could play Wii sports but no one is craving that much Astro Bot.
The tiny ssd, the lack of exclusives, and the literally zero improvement over the ports you had on a ps4 it’s just been a weirdly stoic white monolith that lives next to my tv who’s disk drive gets angry loud when I decide I wanna play Nier Automata.