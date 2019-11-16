Someone Call Mulder, I Got Aliens In My Attic

Hello! This week we learn the future of Anthem, figure out what is happening in Death Stranding, learn about the Star Wars and Fortnite crossover, watch a weird trailer for the new Jumanji game and meet some aliens.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Fallout 76, One Year Later Bethesda launched Fallout 76 one year ago today, and almost everything that could go wrong did. And Read more

Yes, this game is a mess. But the weird class war that is currently happening in the game is one of the most interesting things to happen in 2019.

Anthem lives, apparently. And a new Mass Effect is in the works too. All this information and more is revealed in Jason’s latest big story.

Wanna know what a BB actually is or what is, in fact, the Death Stranding? Read this easy to understand guide to the weird lore of that strange game.

Thank you PC modders and data miners. You always find the good stuff.

Tweets!

THIS ISN’T EVEN MY FINAL FORM!

Wait? What? But that Domino’s commercial? That’s fake too? Oh no...

This new X-Files reboot is looking super low budget and creepy. (More info on this video can be found here. )

News From The Past Week

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Rust is coming to consoles. Feels like this might be a tad too late, but better late than never I guess.

More Jurassic Park is always a good thing. Dinosaurs are cool and we don’t have enough video games that include them.

This is one of the weirdest trailers I’ve seen in some time. It’s just some random footage of gameplay with a boring song in the background. I don’t see this selling many copies.

Halo: Reach but now with a higher framerate and resolution. I’m in.