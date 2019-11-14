Everything Announced For Xbox One And PC At X019

New game announcements from Obsidian, Rare, and Dontnod highlighted Microsoft’s Inside Xbox presentation at X019, the company’s annual fan festival taking place in London this weekend. It also showed several updates and new trailers for previously announced games, as well as new content coming to Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass—including 10 Final Fantasy games.



Obsidian’s Grounded enters early access this spring.

The next game from Obsidian is all about sandbox survival—literally. You’re a group of kids who’ve been shrunk down to tiny size and have to survive in a suburban backyard and not get eaten by spiders or whatever else might destroy a tiny one-centimeter person in Anytown, USA. It’ll launch into early access via Xbox Game Preview on Xbox One and PC (including on Steam) this spring.

Dontnod’s Tell Me Why will be available this summer.

The creators of Life Is Strange are back with another story-driven adventure game, created in partnership with Xbox Game Studios. Tell Me Why stars a pair of siblings, one of whom is a transgender man; the studio has worked alongside the advocacy organization GLAAD to deliver what it calls an “authentic representation of the trans experience.” The three-episode game will be released in full this summer on Xbox One and PC (including Steam).

Rare’s Everwild will probably come out at some point.

The next game from the storied developer of Sea of Thieves and Anticipation is called Everwild, and that’s about all we know about it at this point. The trailer showed what seemed to be a group of player characters cooperatively exploring a colorful world full of wildlife. Rare said it is “focused on building an experience that allows for new ways to play in a natural and magical world.”

Final Fantasy games (and more) are coming to Game Pass.

Not today or anything, but at some point between now and the end of 2020, Final Fantasies 7, 8, 9, 10, 10-2, 12, all three of the 13s, and 15 will be on Game Pass. Also arriving at some point in that big wide window are Streets of Rage 4, My Friend Pedro, The Witcher 3, and… look, it’s a lot. A handful of other games, including the new Definitive Edition of Age of Empires II and Rage 2, are available today. Microsoft will also bring xCloud game streaming to Xbox Game Pass next year.

The Yakuza series is finally coming to Xbox One.

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 1, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are all coming to Xbox One, and will be available on Game Pass in “early 2020.”

The original Kingdom Hearts games are heading to Xbox One.

That’s Kingdom Hearts 1.5, 2.5, and 2.8, meaning pretty much everything. They’re also dropping a demo of Kingdom Hearts III on Xbox One today.

Halo Reach is being added to the Master Chief Collection, for console and PC, on December 3.

Very shortly, you’ll be able to jump back into Halo: Reach on your Xbox One if you own the Halo Master Chief Collection. It’ll also be the first game to launch in the new PC version of Master Chief Collection, which is coming to Microsoft Store and Steam. (Other Halo ports will be added to the PC version later.) On PC, you can either purchase the whole Master Chief Collection bundle for $40, or just Halo: Reach for $10.

Wasteland 3 will be available on May 19, 2020.

Even though its developer, inXile Entertainment, is now owned by Xbox Game Studios, it’ll still be out on PlayStation 4, Mac, and Linux. Don’t worry!

Sea of Thieves’ next update is coming on November 20.

“The Seabound Soul” has a new Tall Tale quest as well as a new ammo type: firebombs.

Nexon’s Kartrider game is coming to Xbox.

Called Kartrider: Drift, the console version of the long-running Nexon game (originally released on Windows in Korea back in 2004) will come “first to Xbox” in 2020.

West of Dead is a new twin-stick, top-down shooter from Raw Fury.

There’s currently an open beta running through November 25.

Bleeding Edge will be available on March 24, 2020.

A cl osed beta for pre-orderers of Ninja Theory’s upcoming multiplayer combat game will commence on February 14.

The next game from the developer of The Flame In The Flood is coming next year to Xbox and PC.

It’s called Drake Hollow, and it involves villages full of adorable vegetables.

Last Stop is coming to consoles and PC next year.

It’s a narrative adventure game from the developer of Virginia.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is coming in summer 2020.

With a name like that, I assume it’s also coming to consoles that aren’t Xbox One.

Lots of new trailers and updates for previously-announced games.

Like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV, Minecraft Dungeons (which got an updated release date of April 2020) , CrossfireX, The Artful Escape, and Jedi Fallen Order.

More games and features are coming to Project xCloud.

Devil May Cry 5, Madden NFL 20, Tekken 7, and many more games are being added to Microsoft’s game streaming service, which is currently in “public preview” mode in certain territories. Next year, Microsoft said it will bring the service to Windows 10 PC, and support more controllers, like the DualShock 4.