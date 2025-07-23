R.I.P. Julian LeFay, The Father Of The Elder Scrolls

Julian LeFay, known as the Father of The Elder Scrolls, died yesterday at 59. The developer best known for his early work on Bethesda’s seminal fantasy series was most recently part of OnceLost Games, a studio he co-founded to develop open-world action RPG The Wayward Realms. It was announced last week that LeFay, who had terminal cancer, was stepping down from this project so he could spend his “final moments surrounded by his loved ones.” It has been announced today by his colleagues at OnceLost that he has since died.

Danish-born LeFay, also known as Julian Jensen, began developing video games in the late 1980s, working in a variety of roles on games like 1988's Wayne Gretzky Hockey where he was a designer, and Sword of Sodan as a composer. By the early ‘90s he was directing projects at Bethesda like The Terminator, before moving to become lead programmer on the very first Elder Scrolls game, Arena.

By 1996, he was project lead on the extraordinary The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, and then one of the main people behind 1998's An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire. After this LeFay left Bethesda, and aside from some contract work on Morrowind, he mostly disappeared from games development.

However, in 2017 YouTuber Ian Phoenix tracked him down and conducted a lengthy interview, where the two bemoaned what they perceived as the lack of a true follow-up to Daggerfall.

This led to other former Bethesda developers getting in touch, and the eventual formation of OnceLost Games in 2019. As is so often the case with such projects, it seemed to exist in some turmoil for a while, and 18 months in Ian Phoenix quit the project with what seems like not a lot of love lost. Work continued with the remaining team, and then last year a Kickstarter was launched to raise half a million dollars for the project now called The Wayward Realms.

This eventually raised just over $800,000 to continue development, and since then not a great deal of new information appeared. That was until July 17, when a very sad update was added to the project’s Kickstarter, explaining that LeFay had been living with cancer for a while, and that now it had become terminal. LeFay would step down to spend his last days with his loved ones.

A Message From Ted & Victor

On July 23, the Kickstarter was updated once again, this time announcing that Julian LeFay had died the day before. Speaking in tribute to the developer’s work throughout his cancer treatment, his colleagues wrote,

Throughout his courageous battle with cancer, Julian never wavered in his passion for The Wayward Realms. Even during his illness, he continued to share his vision with our team, mentor our developers, and ensure that every aspect of the game reflected his commitment to creating something truly extraordinary. His strength, determination, and unwavering focus inspire us all.

It’s impossible to overstate the significance of The Elder Scrolls on all of video gaming. Bethesda’s infamously enormous and intricate series of games have driven RPGs like no other, mad bugs, terrible UIs and all. Without Arena and Daggerfall, the gaming landscape today would be unrecognizable, and those games were created in a large part thanks to Julian LeFay.

Much love to LeFay’s family and colleagues. RIP.

