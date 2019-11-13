Twitch Streamer Sentenced After Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend During Game

Last year, Fortnite streamer Luke “MrDeadMoth” Munday was heard assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend during a stream in front of the pair’s two children. After being arrested in December 2018, he was sentenced earlier this week, and found guilty of a “single count of common assault (domestic violence).



As Kotaku Australia reports, he has been handed a “14-month community corrections order”, which in the Australian state of New South Wales where the hearing took place basically means community service.

During Munday’s sentencing, his defence lawyer said “He’s a loving, caring person with no history of domestic violence... who unfortunately on this day just slapped his partner.” The lawyer’s use of the word “just”, and his pleas for a more lenient sentence, drew what the ABC describe as a “sharp rebuke” from the judge.

Since the assault took place Munday has lost his job and separated from his partner.