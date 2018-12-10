Police arrested a video game streamer Sunday night in Australia and charged him with assault after he allegedly abused his girlfriend while streaming Fortnite on Twitch.

Clips of the incident have been circulating on social media and show the man, who goes by MrDeadMoth on Twitch, shouting at his girlfriend, who is off screen, to go away while she asks him to stop playing Fortnite. At one point he goes off camera and there’s a loud slapping sound, after which the woman begins sobbing.

“You fucking woman basher!” she can be heard saying. “Don’t hit me in the face. Don’t touch me in the face. You hear that all you people there, he just hit me in the face.”

“Fuck off dog, you don’t pay the bills,” he says at one point after sitting back down in front of the computer again. He then goes off camera again and the fight continues. His girlfriend can then be heard screaming while two young children yell and sob in the background. Although MrDeadMoth did not have many subscribers (his account has since been deactivated), the clips went viral on YouTube and Twitter.

The Camden Police Area Command in New South Wales, Australia responded to the alleged domestic violence attack after a witness reported the incident, according to a press release put out by the department today. Once on the scene, they arrested the 26-year old man who was then taken to the Narellan Police Station and charged with common assault. He was granted conditional bail and has his court date set for December 13, while an apprehended violence order, Australia’s version of a restraining order, was also served.

The man’s Twitter account has also been deactivated.

“While the woman was not seriously injured she was distressed and shaken by the incident,” the Camden PAC said in its press release. Two girls, one three years old and the other 20 months, were present in the house at the time.