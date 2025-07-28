A Whole Lot Of Great Racing Games Are On Sale Right Now

Sometimes, you just gotta get on the road and punch it. You just gotta slide behind the wheel of some powerful car and start burning rubber. And if you feel that need for speed, too, well, good news: Steam’s latest video game sales event is all about racing cars, motorcycles, and more.

The Racing Fest sales event going on now on Steam has a ton of big and small PC racing games marked down to some ridiculous low prices. Have you been wanting to play Ubisoft’s pretty-dang-good The Crew: Motorfest? Well, it’s only $14 right now. You can even grab both Hot Wheels Unleashed and Unleashed 2 for under $20. Wowza! And if you like the Need for Speed games, a massive chunk of the franchise—including 2022's excellent NFS Unbound—is currently on sale.

Just like a powerful muscle car, this event is moving fast. Steam’s Racing Fest runs through all of this week before slamming on the brakes and ending on August 4. To help you find something nice to drive off in, here are some of the best and biggest deals we spotted during Racing Fest.

The Crew Motorfest - $14 ($70)

The Crew 2 - $6 ($30)

Recharge - $17 ($20)

Hot Wheels Unleashed - $6 ($40)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - $8 ($50)

Need for Speed Heat - $5 ($70)

Need for Speed Unbound - $5 ($70)

Need for Speed Most Wanted - $5 ($20)

Need for Speed (2015) - $8 ($30)

Need for Speed Payback - $5 ($30)

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $6 ($30)

Wreckfest - $15 ($30)

Wreckfest 2 - $24 ($30)

Riders Republic - $4 ($40)

JDM Japanese Drift Master - $24 ($47)

Wheel World - $18 ($20)

Art of Rally - $13 ($25)

CarX Street - $9 ($20)

iRacing - $4 ($10)

Assetto Corsa - $5 ($20)

Ride 5 - $12 ($60)

MX Vs ATV Legends - $10 ($40)

Descenders - $7 ($25)

EA Sports WRC - $15 ($50)

You Suck At Parking - $4 ($20)

Burnout Paradise Remastered - $5 ($20)

Grid Legends - $18 ($60)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $5 ($20)

