Hello! This week we explore The Oldest House, yell about Fortnite, watch a weird wrestling match, listen to Claptrap, call Lovecraft a stupid child and kill our emoji family.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

Advertisement

Control: The Kotaku Review Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. It’s a… Read more Read

Control is quickly becoming my favorite game of the year and I can’t wait to stop working and go back to playing it.

The past week or so has been filled with some very brave people coming forward with terrible stories of pain and abuse. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a bigger push to remove these abusive assholes from gaming.

Advertisement

I wonder what kind of update would make the community happy? What would be the thing Epic could do that would have fans cheering and crying tears of joy?

Advertisement

SonicFox is the best and I hope he keeps kicking ass in fighting games.

Tweets!

Advertisement

Killing children is terrible, but even worse is making their parents watch. You sick bastards, Google.

Advertisement

Jack Kirby was the best and honestly, I love the idea of anyone calling HP Lovecraft a stupid child. The dude was racist and sucked.

Advertisement

“Super Smash Bros night was a mistake.” - Vince McMahon

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

What basketball games really needed was slot machines.

Hey look, Borderlands is sort of on the Switch now.

Every time I see this game I want to just drop everything and play it. But with so many other games in my life that updating every month, I really can’t handle another live game.