Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: VPestilenZ (Twitter)

Hello! This week we disappoint Peggy Hill, build a home underground, get a new skateboarding game, watch Mario attack a firefighter, learn more about Astral Chain and fire the fish cannon.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I had zero interest in this game and then I read this and I might get it. Wow!

Advertisement

Nintendo cracking down on fans who love their content and are helping to preserve it and share it?! So shocking!

Advertisement

A wonderful conversation and deep dive into a topic that Ubisoft hasn’t done great with, politics in games.

Advertisement

“There is no escape from the Fortress Of The Moles!”

Tweets!

Advertisement

“I married someone who fixes pipes, not travels in pipes.”

Advertisement

Hearing that the fish cannon gif and video have been around for years and went viral before really hurt my head. I’m online way too much and I totally missed it last time.

Advertisement

Mario hates firefighters for some reason. Someone asked him why and he just stared at them and hummed the underground theme.

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

If we can’t get a new (and good) Tony Hawk game or a new Skate, then I guess we will need folks to step up and make the next skateboarding franchise.

As someone who walks around a lot barefoot, even outside around my home, I don’t think Sigma is weird. I support you Sigma.

I still can’t believe this is getting made. Not because I loved the original or anything, but because I find it hard to believe this will do very well. Is there a ton of folks demanding this game get remade?

I feel dumb, but I want that backpack.