This week we explore an amazing FPS level made in Mario Maker, escape from an angry raccoon, talk about WWE Superstars, ditch loot boxes, meet a mysterious Silent Hill 2 player and pray for Yoshi's soul.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I honestly can’t believe some of the levels people are making in this game. This time next year someone is going to have Netflix working in here or something.

This is one of the coolest stories I’ve read all week. I love the idea of some random and mysterious player dropping knowledge like this without any warning or details.

I remember playing hours of DCUO on the PS4 at launch. I still wonder what my character is doing these days. Where are you Hotfist?

A great follow-up to Cecilia’s previous story, which broke the news of how bad things had gotten at Riot Games. I know people don’t generally like to read positive follow-ups to big exposes, but this is great reporting and worth reading.

Tweets!

♫ Rocky Raccoon,

Got in your canoe,

Only to find some trail mix. ♫

I like to think someone at Nintendo saw these and grabbed the WiiU tablet it was on, chucked it into the nearest concrete wall and shouted “No!”

Deepfake technology can be used to create terrible things that can make the world a worse place. But it can also be used for good.

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I’m always happy to see more Xavier Woods!

Happy to see this series returning to the 2D action of the first two games.

The humor and writing in Borderlands can be really grating. But it also is one of those games that just sucks me in and rips away days of my life. I expect this new game will continue this trend.

Yuke’s no longer working on these games is interesting. I mean, they will probably be just as glitchy and terrible as previous years, but maybe in new ways?