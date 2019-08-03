Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: NoContextSilentHill (Twitter)

Hello! This week we check out the new Call Of Duty, learn about the bizarre tale of the fake game studio, anger that annoying friend, get some new Nintendo VR action and dance away all our fears and suffering.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

Hell yeah, dude!

Advertisement

I feel like this has long been a problem with the franchise. I enjoy some Call of Duty action, but the multiplayer has always feels like someone recut a dramatic war film to edit out all the important and sad moments.

Advertisement

I’m thankful that this all fell to pieces relatively fast. I can’t imagine how much worse this situation could have gotten if it dragged on for months.

Advertisement

And you all thought that new Sonic looked bad!

Tweets!

Advertisement

I think we all had a friend like this. They not only wanted to win, but they wanted to be the center of attention at all times too. I only wish I was this clever as a kid to annoy my asshole friend like this.

Advertisement

Isabelle has never been the same since she started drinking all that “vacation juice.”

Advertisement

Boomers beware, in Silent Hill we do Fortnite dances all night long.

News

Advertisement

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Prepare for Titanfall...wait.. what?

I need to get some friends together and play this creepy co-op game. It looks really fun.

I wonder how well this runs and looks, but the idea seems great. This seems like a perfect fit for a VR mode.

In the future, as the world faces the monolithic megacorp, Disney, we will fear the Tsum Tsums. But for now, we will enjoy their cute festival, I guess.