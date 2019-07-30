Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Previously, Kotaku reported that the characters in one of Japan’s most beloved anime were getting realistic versions. They have and do they ever look awful.



Sazae-san is the longest-running animated TV show in the world. Debuting in 1969, the anime is a cultural institution in its native Japan.

Image: Fuji TV

The main character is Sazae, who is standing in the middle. Her father is 54-year-old Naimhei, who has also has a son and a daughter. Sazae is married and has a son of her own.

The anime (and manga before that) follows the daily adventures of the family, who all live together.



And now they will haunt our nightmares.

Their faces don’t look human.

These realistic versions are part of an exhibit celebrating the anime’s 50th anniversary, which recently opened in Tokyo.

You know what looks even scarier than the real-world versions?

The making-of the real-world versions.