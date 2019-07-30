The PS5 may be on the horizon, but the PS4 is far from dead. Sony reports that they have now shipped 100 million PS4s between the machine’s late 2013 launch and June 30 of this year.



Sony’s most recent figure for the number of PS4s actually sold to customers is 91.6 million, through the end of 2018.

Daniel Ahmad, an industry analyst and Tweeter of jokes, said that the PS4 has reached the 100 million mark faster than the phenomenally successful PS2 and Wii:

Advertisement

Note that Ahmad’s chart shows the Switch (the light purple line) to be on the same sales path as the PS4 (light blue), though equally notable is that the Wii was a hotter seller than either machine for a long time before slowing down greatly by year five. The PS4 just hasn’t faded as much.

We expect the PS5 to launch next year, but with a PS4 installed base of this size, it’s a certainty that games will be made and sold for Sony’s current console for a long time to come.