The PlayStation 5 is in the works, a report from Wired revealed this morning, and it looks like it might be a mother of a console. Featuring a solid state drive and—yes!—backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 4, the PlayStation 5 won’t arrive this year (but maybe in 2020, as Kotaku previously reported).

As is expected, the PlayStation 5 will have more powerful specs to match the increased graphics and storage needs for next-gen games. The most exciting bit of news from today’s report is that the PlayStation 5 will have a solid state drive (SSD), a piece of technology that can dramatically speed up loading times and rendering time for game environments. Sony did not reveal the SSD’s specs or manufacturer. According to Wired:

To demonstrate, Cerny fires up a PS4 Pro playing Spider-Man, a 2018 PS4 exclusive that he worked on alongside Insomniac Games. . . On the TV, Spidey stands in a small plaza. Cerny presses a button on the controller, initiating a fast-travel interstitial screen. When Spidey reappears in a totally different spot in Manhattan, 15 seconds have elapsed. Then Cerny does the same thing on a next-gen devkit connected to a different TV. (The devkit, an early “low-speed” version, is concealed in a big silver tower, with no visible componentry.) What took 15 seconds now takes less than one: 0.8 seconds, to be exact. . . On the next-gen console, the camera speeds uptown like it’s mounted to a fighter jet. Periodically, Cerny pauses the action to prove that the surrounding environment remains perfectly crisp.

If you’re wondering about the PlayStation 5's CPU and GPU, we got those details, too:

PlayStation’s next-generation console ticks all those boxes, starting with an AMD chip at the heart of the device. (Warning: some alphabet soup follows.) The CPU is based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The GPU, a custom variant of Radeon’s Navi family, will support ray tracing, a technique that models the travel of light to simulate complex interactions in 3D environments. While ray tracing is a staple of Hollywood visual effects and is beginning to worm its way into $10,000 high-end processors, no game console has been able to manage it.

Audio improvements will be a big focus, Wired continued. This “Ray tracing” might help players hear small, subtle sounds from enemies sneaking around. “With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it,” said PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny.

Cerny didn’t give more details about PlayStation 5's VR capabilities, but did note that “VR is very important to us,” adding that the current PSV4 headset will work with the upcoming console.

You can read the full report here.