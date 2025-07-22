Stalker 2's Three-Line Rifle Is Essential For Long-Range Combat

Most of the time, whether you’re fighting mutants or bandits, you’re rocking a fully-automatic assault rifle designed to clear a room. But what if you’d rather sit atop a hill and avoid close-quarters combat altogether? Stalker 2 offers a handful of scoped rifles capable of long-range encounters, but before the 1.5 update, it was the least fleshed out category in the game’s arsenal. The Three Line Rifle, based on the real-life Mosin-Nagant, is easily one of the best new additions to this category.
How to get the Three-Line Rifle
If you want to get your hands on the new Three-Line Rifle in Stalker 2, start by checking the local merchants in your nearest safe zone, specifically weapon merchants, such as Viktoria at STC Malachite or Huron at Garbage. Either one should spawn the new rifle, though you may need to check back after a few days for an inventory update.
Alternatively, if you’d rather not pay a penny, visit the Detention Center in Garbage, just to the south. There’s a single rifle next to a body on the rooftop of the main building, just waiting for an enterprising young stalker to come along.
Once you have a rifle, especially one scooped up out in the wild, bring is to a local technician for repairs and upgrades. You’ll want to speak to Diode in Garbage, Screw in Rostok, Semyonych in Malachite, or Khors at Wild Island, as a few examples.
Three-Line Rifle upgrades
As one of the most accessible sniper rifles in the game, the Three-Line Rifle features a variety of upgrades designed to reduce overall weight, decrease recoil, and increase accuracy. If you have the coupons, I recommend focusing on accuracy upgrades before anything else, and splurge on the Cheek Pad to increase your aim steadying capabilities.
Stock
- Cheek Pad: Breath holding +75%
- Rebalanced Stock: Aiming speed +10%
Barrel
- Barrel Chrome Plating: Wear and tear +20%
- Barrel Lightening: Weight reduction +30%
- Ergonomic Handguard: Aiming accuracy +15%
- Extra Barrel Rifling: Armor-Piercing Power + 100% / Caliber-Change
- Tactical Foregrip: Recoil decrease +10% / Spread decrease +5% / Aiming accuracy +10%
- Flash Suppressor: Recoil decrease +10% / Spread decrease +25%
Body
- Anatomical Adjustment: Aiming speed +10%
- Finger Slots: Aiming accuracy +15%
- Individual Adjustment: Moving while aiming +10%
- Scope Mount: Allows for the attachment of a scope
Three Line Rifle stats
The Three-Line Rifle, as it’s known in the Stalker 2 universe, is based on the iconic Mosin Nagant bolt-action rifle commonly found and used throughout Eastern Europe. In-game, it is described as: “This venerable three-line rifle spans both world wars and numerous other military conflicts. Legend has it its bullets can cut through rails - lengthwise.”
As for its weapon stats:
- Caliber: 7.62x54
- Fire Mode: Single
- Magazine: 5
- Weight: 4.52 kg
- Value: ~11,500
- Damage: Mid
- Handling: Mid
- Rate of Fire: Low
- Range: High
- Accuracy: High
Stalker 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.