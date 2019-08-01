There are some big changes coming to Destiny 2 with its next expansion, Shadowkeep, and those changes are going to take a little more time to get here. Today, Bungie announced that Shadowkeep and the new, free-to-play version of Destiny 2, New Light, are being delayed from September 17 to October 1.



“Being independent means that the future of Destiny 2 is entirely on our team,” the developers wrote in an announcement Thursday. “It also means that we’re agile enough to choose to do what’s best for the game and our players, even if it’s the hard choice.”

The delay also means a few more dates are getting shuffled around on the Destiny road map. The race for World First on Shadowkeep’s forthcoming raid will begin on October 5, the weekend immediately after the new launch date. In the meantime, the ongoing Moments of Triumph challenge will be extended through September 17, and an additional Iron Banner Crucible event will be held the week of September 17. Cross save will be coming “later this summer,” with no specific date other than “ahead of Shadowkeep.”

It’s definitely a drag, but hey—it’s not like there isn’t loads of Destiny 2 stuff to do in the meantime.

Shadowkeep’s delay also moves it slightly away from some other shooters. Gears 5 is slated for September 10, and Borderlands 3 is on for September 13. The new October 1 date puts the expansion out right before October 4‘s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.