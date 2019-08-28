A Remaster Of Disney's Classic Lion King And Aladdin Games Is Coming In Fall

Coming this fall to consoles and PC, Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King combines two of the best movie tie-in games ever in one HD upscaled bundle. The package includes Sega Genesis and Game Boy releases of both games, as well as the Super Nintendo version of The Lion King, along with special features to make the games easier to play for today’s delicate young flowers.



Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, put together by Nighthawk Interactive and Digital Eclipse, is basically an extension of the excellent Disney Afternoon Collection. The different versions of each game can be tweaked with a variety of visual enhancements and customizable controls. Cheat codes and a rewind feature help players make it through the tough spots. An interactive museum filled with concept art and music rounds out the $29.99 package.

The Sega version of The Lion King was the game that got me to buy a Genesis. It and Aladdin are two of the first games I go to when I need to scratch that retro platformer itch. I’m looking forward to playing them both again when Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King comes to PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One this fall.