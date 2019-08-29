Hitman’s first season led February’s PlayStation Plus games, but if you’re an Xbox fan, now you can get it too with September’s Games with Gold. Which you should, because it rules. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



September’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Hitman: The Complete First Season (September 1-30)

We Were Here (September 16-October 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force 2025 (September 1-15)

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (September 16-30)