Shovel Knight Is Getting A Spin-Off Game And New Features

Even after years of updates, Shovel Knight does not tire, nor does he slow down. He is determined to shovel onward, even if it costs him his life. Today, developer Yacht Club Games unearthed a veritable treasure trove of new stuff for gaming’s foremost knight (who wields a shovel), including an all-new game.



First and foremost, the “final” additions to the original Shovel Knight, a new campaign called King of Cards and a multiplayer fighting mode called Showdown, are coming out in December as part of the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove package. The game is also getting a series of new features, including body types and a “they/them” pronoun option for the original campaign, new accessibility options, co-op feats, support for three new languages, and additional cheats that add “whole new ways to play.”

There’s also a new Shovel Knight game on the way. It’s called Shovel Knight Dig, and it’s about digging. Can you—and indeed, will you—dig it? Only time will tell. For now, though, Yacht Club says it’s about Shovel Knight pursuing Drill Knight and his “dastardly crew” to the center of the earth (or somewhere thereabouts), through a series of subterranean levels that are both “meticulously crafted” and “stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability.” As you dig, you’ll accrue various riches, allowing you to permanently upgrade Shovel Knight. A collaboration with developer Nitrome, Dig has been in development for about a year, according to Yacht Club. It doesn’t have a release date yet.