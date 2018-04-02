PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds released on Steam early access on March 23, 2017. Since then, it has erupted into one of the largest games in the world and expanded with new features and maps. The road has been bumpy, with raucous highs and dire lows.



Created by Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, Battlegrounds is a standalone battle royale game that took lessons Greene learned from his mod DayZ: Battle Royale. The concept was a hit that helped shape the direction of multiplayer games over the last year. Let’s take a look back at the last 12 months.

Vaulting became one of the most anticipated features after developers announced it was in the works. Seriously, people wanted to parkour the shit out of this game.

Weather effects were announced at the same time, creating conditions such as sunsets and fog in addition to the rain effects. While sunsets and clear skies survived to the game's launch, fog and rain would later be removed in the game's 1.0 launch.

Thousands of cheaters were banned from the game in an attempt to keep things fair. Over 25,000 players were reportedly banned by June for using cheats like aimbots. Battlegrounds' Battleye anti-cheat service would continue to fight hackers up to and beyond launch, with a common community complaint being a supposed high influx of hackers from China.

Dr. Disrespect, blusterous Twitch streamer and fake mustache wearer, received a temporary suspension in July after killing a teammate intentionally while streaming. In a rare, candid display, Greene took to Twitter to explain the suspension and say that everyone playing the game would be required to behave—including the guy called Disrespect. "In my house, you follow the rules or you GTFO," Greene said.

A small change to how cars worked altered how the game was played. Originally, cars always spawned facing East. This meant that players could tell if a car outside of a building was from a player or a spawn. A fresh update made cars face random directions, making it much harder to know if you were about to get into a fight.

In November Battlegrounds hosted its second major tournament in Oakland, California. While the gunplay was as exciting as ever, the presentation still suffered. Attending the event for Kotaku, writer Nathan Grayson noted that “it was surreal, like attending a golf tournament with the Super Bowl happening just across the street.”

Kill cams were added in late November. While it was pretty great to see your final moments and learn from your mistakes, shoddy implementation meant that replays didn't always match up to what happened. The feature would get more stable at official release.

The long-teased desert map of Miramar was showcased at The Game Awards 2017 and went live on test servers the next day. The wide open desert location had many open areas for long range gun battles and added a breath of fresh air to the game. This initial honeymoon was fleeting, as players begn to delete the map's files to avoid playing it. After PUBG launched, a new patch added more buildings and increased weapon spawns to make things more lively.

Battlegrounds released on Xbox One on December 12th. The port captured the basic experience, but strange framerate drops and stiffer mechanics meant that thing were a little janky. Support for the Xbox One version continues to lag behind the PC version.

Players noticed that female character models were sporting some hardcore cameltoe after a test server update. Shortly after, the character model was changed, and Battlegrounds' labia content got seriously nerfed. Presumably, a character modeler gets a scolding for being weird.

And that’s where things are at. The new map, Savage, goes live tomorrow for a limited test period. The game continues to struggle with performance issues and hackers. The codifier of the battle royale genre has fallen to second place behind Fortnite as it struggles to cut down on issues and release new weapons, maps, and modes.

And yet, underneath all the jankiness is a tense game that demands players think smart and keep calm under extreme pressure. The core of Battlegrounds is as solid as it has been from day one—getting into the final ten of a match is one of gaming’s most exciting and terrifying experiences. Battlegrounds isn’t going anywhere, and players eager for chicken dinner will hopefully enjoy new features and locations to battle each other in. But things have certainly changed since early access, and if Battlegrounds wants to take back the top spot, it’s going to have to fight for it.