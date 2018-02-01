PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ desert map of Miramar is a vast wasteland where one bad drop can leave you without a hiding place or weapons. A new update implements changes to the map, which had become so unpopular that players have been editing their game’s files to avoid it.

Miramar is Battlegrounds’ second map and features a vast desert dotted with a few cities and towns. While it is the same size as the forest map of Erangel, it also features much more open space and areas where the desert dust seems to extend forever. Dropping into the wrong location can leave you with very little gear and, unless you can find a vehicle, next to no means to progress further in the playzone. While the open areas can facilitate tense long range battles, the massive wasteland between villages or ruins also leaves players exposed to sudden ambushes. Players desperate to avoid playing on the map started to delete the map’s files from their game in order to get automatically sorted into Erangel.



Battlegrounds’ latest update focuses predominantly on adjusting Miramar. The patch notes list the following changes:

Miramar improvements Added more buildings and cover across the map to improve the engagement experience



Added more off-road routes for easier vehicle navigation



Upgraded the item spawn level of certain areas for loot balancing (some areas will spawn better loot)



Increasing the item quality in certain areas should increase the options players have for good drop locations, which could lead to shifts in the early game as players congregate to these spots. The addition of new cover and buildings will change the type of gunfights found on certain areas on the map and presumably cut down on scoped sniper battles.



Improvements will hopefully encourage players to stop avoiding Miramar, which could improve matchmaking. It remains to be seen if a few buildings and better loot can breathe life into Miramar but with luck, players will be leaving corpses in the desert sun in no time.

