PUBG Mobile isn’t just a surprisingly solid port, it also has a few key features that the main game doesn’t. These changes could help breathe life into the game as it battles Fortnite and helps all us chicken dinner-seeking buffoons enjoy the game even more.



Log-in Bonuses

Mobile games often use log in bonuses as a way of keeping players on the treadmill. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has an in-game currency earned at the end of matches that can be used to purchase loot crates with clothing. While PUBG Mobile still has currency at the end of matches that can buy loot crates, it also give coins and items with each daily log-in. This way, you can get nifty clothing without the grind or the loot crate nonsense. It’s an imperfect solution but could help folks avoid crates altogether.

Missions

Battlegrounds is mostly a test to see how long you can survive, but having a few additional goals never hurts. PUBG Mobile’s missions fall into those aforementioned treadmill tactics that I’m not completely fond of but they do give players micro-goals such as surviving for a certain amount of time or playing a number of matches with friends. Adding them to the main game might encourage players to switch up their playstyle and bring some variety to the experience.

Crews

Sometimes, you meet cool folks online but don’t want to have them cluttering up your friends list. Crew are basically PUBG Mobile’s answer to clans. They’re a good way to keep players together and organize matches.

Map and Compass Improvements

Every Battlegrounds player has gotten killed while looking at their map or gotten lost trying to follow a waypoint on their compass. PUBG Mobile solves both of these problems. First off, you can scale the map to a smaller size and still run around without blocking your full screen. You won’t be able to see everything, but it helps keep better spatial awareness on the go.



As a bonus, map waypoints and compass indicators in PUBG Mobile show how far away the marker is. There are even large, clear markers next to your teammates that show how close or far they are. Oh my god, it’s great. This one simple change helps figure out travel time and lets you space out your squads a little easier. The main game needs this, like, right now.



Auto Looting

The early periods after dropping into one of Battlegrounds’ maps is always a mad scramble to pick up supplies. We all have methods for grabbing loot—I’m a bit fan of clicking and dragging items, for instance. PUBG Mobile has an auto loot system that priorities all the things you’d want: guns, armor, backpacks, and boosters. When you find compatible gun attachments, it snaps those to your weapons for you. While this sometimes means the wrong gun getting the attachment, that’s easy to fix in your inventory. It’s a small price to pay for a faster early game.

Bots

Okay, hear me out. PUBG Mobile populating matches with braindead bots undermines the point of a battle royale game. That said, having the option for players to boot up a local game full of bots so that they can learn maps and test weapons in a less hectic environment seems like a really great idea. It would be hard to implement but would certainly go a long way in helping new players learn the ins and outs of the game without getting their ass kicked each round.