Respeccing In Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Is Great, Here's Why

Sometimes, you just need to change your approach by resetting all your skill points. This is especially true in any good role-playing adventure that features a smorgasbord of build options like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Thankfully, this soulslike game incentivizes creativity and experimentation in its skill system, giving you a ton of freedom to try out different builds and styles.The game never punishes you for trying new things. Here’s why respeccing in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is awesome.

Respeccing in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a breath of fresh air

Unlike with the respec system of many similar titles, you won’t need any rare items or resources, nor will you need to spend hard-earned money or experience when you’re ready to swap things around. Instead, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers lets you respec any time you’d like with just a few quick button presses.

Better yet, there are no downsides to respeccing. Any Red Mercury Essence or upgrade materials you’ve used will be refunded to you in full with no downsides. This means you can respec as often as you’d like, trying entirely new builds or strategies on a whim. And given that the game features a variety of weapons and tons of options for magic and buffing, it’s a good idea to try new things as you progress through the journey.

While most games in the genre feature upgrade paths that make you feel locked into a certain weapon due to the limited availability of higher-tier materials, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does away with this by lumping weapon upgrades into the skill tree. This goes a long way toward eliminating FOMO during your first run.

You’ll upgrade weapons using Red Feathers, but these are a universal material that applies to any weapon when slotted into a mastery node. So, if you want to swap from longswords to axes, you can just respec your Red Feathers to that weapon type’s mastery nodes. And just like that, any axe you use will be sporting a mastery equivalent to however many Red Feathers you’ve invested. Want to go back? Just pop ‘em back in the longsword tree instead.

The same goes for magic, skills, and so forth. It’s so refreshing that I just might cry. Whew. Anyway, here’s how to make it all happen.

How to respec in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

When you’re ready to respec in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, head to the Impetus Repository at any shrine to access the game’s massive branching skill tree. You’ll see “Reset Points” at the bottom of the screen, so you’ll need to press the corresponding button on whichever node you’d like to refund.

Find a node you want to refund, press the required button based on your platform of choice, then accept the prompt that shows up. Keep in mind that any nodes placed beyond that one will also be refunded, meaning you’ll lose access to any skills or upgrades from them, too. You can even refund all of your skill points by selecting this option at the large Starting Point node in the center of the tree.

As I mentioned previously, any Red Mercury Essence or upgrade materials you’ve used will be refunded in full, letting you improve the mastery of an entirely different weapon and redistribute your overall stats however you’d like. So, if you’re finding a specific weapon or build just isn’t working for you, dive in and try something else entirely. You can always go back to your old build later. What a cool game.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

