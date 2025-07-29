Don't Like Your New Armor In Wuchang? Transmog It!

One thing almost every soulslike fan can agree on is that fashion is often more important to us than stats. It’s true! Most of us will rock some pretty terrible armor as long as we look cool doing it. But that’s why it’s so awesome when a game offers transmog with no downsides, letting us wear the best armor for our character without sacrificing our good looks in the process.

Like its approach to respeccing, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers knocks it out of the park with its implementation of transmog. You have access to this feature right out of the gate, meaning you can swap around your looks as soon as you begin getting any new armor. And even better, you can do so at any time by just accessing the equipment menu. It costs nothing—no materials needed!

Here’s how to transmog your gear in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to transmog your gear in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

To transmog your gear in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you first need to open your menu and navigate to the equipment tab. You have four types of armor here: Head, Chest, Bracers, and Legs. As long as you have a piece of gear equipped here, you’ll see an option on the bottom of the screen that says “Alter Equipment”. Press the corresponding button to bring up a list of all of your available armor, then press “Confirm” on the option you’d like to apply as a transmog to your equipped piece of gear.

Alternatively, if you’d like to remove any transmog applied to a piece of gear, simply go back into the alteration menu and look for an option at the bottom of the screen that says “Remove Alteration,” then click the corresponding button. This will reset the piece of gear back to its default appearance.

As for whether or not you should bother with transmog, my vote is a resounding yes! This game has some of the coolest armor I’ve seen in a soulslike in quite a while, and it’s well worth trying different pieces together to get the ultimate fit.

More importantly, transmog is especially useful because you’ll probably want to swap around equipment regularly in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, as many areas are home to dangerous status effects. If you need Corruption protection but don’t like the look of that armor, just transmog it to look exactly like your favorite armor set.

For instance, I’m wearing some armor with fantastic Corruption protection in the photo above, but you’d never know it. Instead, I’m slayin’ it with the Pirate Set I was recently given by an NPC. I look rad while still getting all the protections I need for the area of the game I’m working through at the moment. Cool.

So, just play around with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ transmog until you get something that really suits your vibe. And since you can change it on the fly, you’re not tied down here. If you get tired of a look, switch things up again. You’re the master of your aesthetic now. Go forth and fashion.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.