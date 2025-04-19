Oblivion Remake Screens Leak, Nintendo Shows Off Mario Kart World, And More Top Stories

This week, Nintendo held a Direct dedicated to Mario Kart World and while it was only 15 minutes long, it gave us a better idea of what to expect from the game’s open-world exploration and its competitive offerings, while also showing off some new playable characters and some of the stylish outfits you’ll be able to unlock for its many racers. Additionally, new screens leaked for the upcoming (though still officially unannounced) remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and some MrBeast fans who attended what was supposed to be an “immersive” and “unforgettable” experience wound up demanding refunds after the experience proved to be anything but.
After years of rumors and speculation that Bethesda was working on a remake of the landmark role-playing game, the first screenshots of this brand new version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have been found as fans started digging around the developer’s website ahead of a reported release next week. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Over the weekend, fans of YouTuber and reality show host Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson gathered in Las Vegas for what was supposed to be an “immersive” and “unforgettable” experience. As part of a partnership between the internet personality and the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel, some attendees spent over $1000 on the trip, only to receive a paltry gift bag and box of chocolates after sitting in the hotel for days. Now, disgruntled guests have taken their complaints to the hotel’s CEO, but have only received a meager $50 food and beverage credit for the trouble. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Mario Kart World is probably the biggest game we know of heading into the Nintendo Switch 2 launch on June 5. Though it’s been steeped in some controversy along the way, the kart racer looks like a pretty substantial leap forward after a decade of Mario Kart 8. Nintendo held a dedicated Direct showcase for the game this morning, and if you want to watch the 15-minute presentation you can do so below. For everyone who just wants some of the highlights, here are some of the new things we learned during showcase. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls Online turned 10 years old...a year ago. But that isn’t stopping the publisher from celebrating the anniversary a year later by letting players buy an actual piece of an ESO server for $110. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Starting today, over 150 Bethesda- and Sega-published games are currently on sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop. And with confirmation from Nintendo that most Switch games will work fine on Switch 2, it’s a great time to grab stuff like Doom Eternal and Sonic X Shadows Generations for less than usual. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Well, here’s even more evidence that Bethesda has a big Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake coming out soon. An Xbox Support account on Twitter, when asked about the yet-to-be-announced RPG, seemingly confirmed it is a thing, and even announced it will be out next week. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Marvel Rivals offers a lot of awesome-looking skins for players to earn or buy for its various heroes and villains. And some of the hero shooter’s cool outfits can now be tweaked with new colors, but you’ll have to pay about $6 a pop to repaint skins, even ones you already bought. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
David Gaider, the co-founder of Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical developer Summerfall Studios, has opened up a bit more about his time at BioWare, where he served as the original lead writer on the Dragon Age series. Taking to social media, he chose to explain more about his decision to leave the studio in 2016 and the apparently tense relationship between the Mass Effect and Dragon Age teams within the company. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
The flowers are blooming and the days are getting warmer. Spring is here! Finally, it’s nice enough to go outside. But Xbox has a massive Spring sale happening right now that might tempt you to stay in for a few more days or weeks. - Zack Zwiezen Read More