Oblivion Remake Screens Leak, Nintendo Shows Off Mario Kart World, And More Top Stories

This week, Nintendo held a Direct dedicated to Mario Kart World and while it was only 15 minutes long, it gave us a better idea of what to expect from the game’s open-world exploration and its competitive offerings, while also showing off some new playable characters and some of the stylish outfits you’ll be able to unlock for its many racers. Additionally, new screens leaked for the upcoming (though still officially unannounced) remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and some MrBeast fans who attended what was supposed to be an “immersive” and “unforgettable” experience wound up demanding refunds after the experience proved to be anything but.