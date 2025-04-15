Bethesda Is Selling 2,000 Pieces Of Elder Scrolls Online's Servers

Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls Online turned 10 years old...a year ago. But that isn’t stopping the publisher from celebrating the anniversary a year later by letting players buy an actual piece of an ESO server for $110.

Launched in April 2014, ESO has received numerous updates and expansions over the last decade. What started as a somewhat empty and not-great MMORPG has evolved into a very popular online world filled with quests to do and regions to explore. And now, Bethesda is going to sell off pieces of the Elder Scrolls Online’s original server blades that have since been retired. Exactly 2,000 pieces, in fact.

On April 15, Bethesda announced the “The Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Server Keepsake.” This item consists of a decorative, framed plaque with a stick of RAM removed from one of ESO’s original servers. Bethesda will sell you this “actual physical piece of Elder Scrolls Online history” for $110. Well, you can pre-order it starting today. The actual plaque and RAM won’t be delivered until July 2025.

According to Bethesda there will only be 2,000 of these ESO keepsake packages created and sold. Each one will be numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity, which will be useful for those looking to flip this thing on eBay in a few years.

I’ve played a lot of ESO, but I’m not really a dedicated fan. Still, this is a really neat idea and something more MMOs and online games should do. Blizzard did do something like this with a World of Warcraft server back in 2019 as part of a charity auction, and that is also cool. Let people own pieces of the servers they spent years of their lives on. Because while ESO and WoW might be successful now, eventually they will shut down or the world will move on or something else will happen and the games won’t be playable anymore. But at least you can hold onto a real piece of them and that’s neat!

