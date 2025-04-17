Xbox's Massive Spring Sale Includes Over 900 Discounted Games

The flowers are blooming and the days are getting warmer. Spring is here! Finally, it’s nice enough to go outside. But Xbox has a massive Spring sale happening right now that might tempt you to stay in for a few more days or weeks.

The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases

The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: Killing Your Heroes, And More New Releases

There’s been some confusion around the Xbox Spring sale. Last week there was a preview event for the sale, but then it seemed like the sale was delayed and the preview was extended. Now, the sale is seemingly live, but it shows on my Xbox console that these deals will end later tonight, as if the limited preview is still happening. But most of these 900+ games on sale are new deals that weren’t part of the preview. So what’s happening? I don’t know. I assume Xbox will sort this all soon enough.

Advertisement

Previously, spring sales at Xbox have wrapped up after two weeks, so I’d expect this one to follow a similar pattern. In other words, don’t wait too long to pick up some games for cheaper than normal. There’s a lot of good stuff in this sale!

Here’s some of the best deals I found while searching through the massive sales event:

Titanfall 2 - $3 ($20)

- $3 ($20) Elden Ring - $36 ($60)

- $36 ($60) The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season - $12 ($15)

- $12 ($15) Batman: Arkham Knight - $16 ($20)

- $16 ($20) Batman: Arkham Collection - $9 ($60)

- $9 ($60) Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $6 ($60)

- $6 ($60) Devil May Cry HD Collection + DMC4 - $45 ($15)

- $45 ($15) Devil May Cry 5 - $10 ($40)

- $10 ($40) DMC: Devil May Cry Def. Ed . - $9 ($30)

. - $9 ($30) Resident Evil Village - $20 ($50)

- $20 ($50) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - $8 ($20)

- $8 ($20) EA College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $10 ($100)

- $10 ($100) Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $10 ($100)

- $10 ($100) Grand Theft Auto V (XSX) - $20 ($40)

- $20 ($40) Lego Jurassic World - $4 ($20)

- $4 ($20) Red Dead Redemption 2 - $15 ($60)

- $15 ($60) Hogwarts Legacy: Deluxe Edition - $20 ($80)

- $20 ($80) Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $30 ($90)

- $30 ($90) Mortal Kombat XL - $5 ($20)

- $5 ($20) Mafia Trilogy - $15 ($60)

- $15 ($60) Risk of Rain 2 - $5 ($25)

- $5 ($25) Skate 3 - $4 ($20)

- $4 ($20) RoboCop: Rogue City - $12 ($60)

- $12 ($60) Dying Light - $4 ($20)

- $4 ($20) Dying Light 2 - $20 ($60)

- $20 ($60) Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.50 ($15)

- $7.50 ($15) Middle Earth: The Shadow Bundle - $ 7 ($70)

- $ 7 ($70) Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - $9 ($30)

- $9 ($30) Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - $12 ($40)

- $12 ($40) Battlefield V Def. Edition - $2.50 ($50)

- $2.50 ($50) Battlefield 1 Prem. Edition - $2 ($40)

- $2 ($40) Battlefield 1 - $2 ($40)

- $2 ($40) It Takes Two - $12 ($40)

- $12 ($40) Guardians of the Galaxy - $9 ($60)