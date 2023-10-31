Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
New Deal Includes All The Batman Arkham Games And Gotham Knights For $15

WB Games’ new ‘Play The Legends Humble Bundle' contains 12 games for just $15

An image shows Batman, Batgirl, Nightwing standing together.
Screenshot: WB Games / Kotaku

A new Humble Bundle deal from WB Games gives you the chance to buy the entire Batman Arkham series, Gotham Knights, Mortal Kombat 11, and more for less than $20.

Happy birthday, Warner Brothers Studios! You might be turning 100 years old this year, but you don’t look a day over 60. And while usually people bring gifts for those celebrating a birthday, WB has gifts for you, assuming you are willing to pay. Sure, WB might legally be a person, but it’s still a giant, greedy corporation that wants all the dollars it can get.

The WB 100: Play The Legends bundle contains 12 games split across three tiers. As with previous Humble Bundles, you can spend less to get fewer games, or more to get more or all of the available games. All of the WB PC games included in the bundle are redeemable via Steam. The deal ends on November 17.

For just $5 you can get two of the best Batman games ever made, along with the underrated open-world action game Mad Max and Mortal Kombat XL, which is the version of the game with all of its DLC characters included. Add another $5 and you get the other two Batman Arkham games as well as Mortal Kombat 11’s ultimate edition (which also comes with all the DLC) and Injustice 2, a fantastic superhero fighter. The final tier includes Back 4 Blood and Gotham Knights, which are both currently available on Game Pass, but if you want to own them outright, this is the cheapest option at the moment.

Here’s the complete list, broken down into the three price tiers:

$5 tier

  • Mad Max
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
  • Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition

$10 tier (Includes all games in the $5 tier, too.)

  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

$15 tier (Includes all games in the previous tiers, too.)

  • Gotham Knights
  • Back 4 Blood

As with other Humble Bundles, this WB-themed one is helping a specific charity, donating a portion of the proceeds to the International Medical Corps, a group that provides lifesaving medical aid and supplies to families and communities around the world that have lost everything due to war, disaster, and disease.

