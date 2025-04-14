A Bunch Of Sega And Bethesda Switch Games Are On Sale Right Now

Starting today, over 150 Bethesda- and Sega-published games are currently on sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop. And with confirmation from Nintendo that most Switch games will work fine on Switch 2, it’s a great time to grab stuff like Doom Eternal and Sonic X Shadows Generations for less than usual.

On April 14, a few different publishers launched sales on the eShop and have discounted a whole variety of games across a wide spectrum of genres and time periods. Want some classic Doom boomer shooter action? Those games are on sale! Craving some classic Sonic? Yup, those speedy platformers are on sale, too. Prefer RPGs? Persona and Skyrim are also included in the sales.

Beyond Sega and Bethesda, titles from NIS America and Aksys Games are also on sale for the next two weeks as part of a larger Partner Showcase event on the eShop.

Do keep in mind that Nintendo has released a list of Switch games that might not work properly on Switch 2. So if you were planning to upgrade this year and want to make sure any games you buy make the leap to Switch 2 without issue, you might want to check that list first.

Anyway, here are some good games and big deals we found on the Switch’s eShop that you might want to grab:

Doom + Doom II - $4 ($10)

Doom 64 - $2 ($5)

Doom 3 - $4 ($10)

Doom 2016 - $5 ($20)

Doom Eternal - $10 ($40)

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods Pt1/Pt2 - $12 ($30)

Quake + Quake II - $6 ($15)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $20 ($60)

Sonic X Shadows Generations - $35 ($50)

Yakuza Kiwami - $15 ($20)

Unicorn Overlord - $30 ($60)

Shin Megami Tensei V - $36 ($60)

Sonic Superstars - $24 ($60)

Sonic Frontiers - $21 ($60)

Sonic Origins - $12 ($30)

Persona 3 Portable - $10 ($20)

Persona 4 Golden - $10 ($20)

Persona 5 Tactica - $24 ($60)

Persona 5 Royal - $21 ($60)