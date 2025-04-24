Get Six Doom Games Plus Wolfenstein: New Order And Colossus For Just $28

It’s Doom Guy time. You can currently get six Doom games spanning nearly three decades for less than a tank of gas. For just $28, Humble Bundle is giving away the essential FPS games along with Wolfenstein: The New Order and The New Colossus in case you also wanted to squash some Nazis alongside your demon slaying for, uh, no reason at all.

“Bullets, blood, and fun—from id Software. Bullets, blood, and fun!” reads the newest id Software & Friends Humble Bundle description. “Our latest bundle by id Software is an epic collection from iconic franchises with deep roots in the history of gaming—slay fascists in an alternate timeline in Wolfenstein and obliterate demons on Mars and in the DOOM series!” If you somehow don’t already have most of these games on PC, this is about as good a deal as you’ll see.

In addition to Steam codes for those eight games you’ll also get a 10 percent off coupon for Doom: The Dark Ages which lands next month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC starting May 15. You can ride dragons, get inside giant mechs, and explore a medieval-infused map with your trusty shield saw. It looks like an impressive evolution of the series coming off of the mixed reaction to Doom Eternal.

Wolfenstein I and II are also very decent. I think the first has a better overall shooter campaign but the second features much bigger, better, and more interesting cinematic moments. The bundle will be on sale through early May and proceeds go to the nonprofit humanitarian organization Direct Relief. While you can pay as little as $28 to snag everything, the recommended contribution is $33. And don’t forget, you can toggle the split to give over 80 percent of your payment directly to the charity.

