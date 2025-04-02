Over 120 Switch Games Have Compatibility Issues Or Won't Start Up At All On Switch 2

Today, Nintendo revealed all about the Switch 2. The new console is set to launch in June and will cost $450. And it will, as previously announced, support most OG Switch games. However, two new compatibility lists from Nintendo seem to indicate that over 100 Switch games will have various issues or just flat-out not work on the upcoming Switch 2.

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

Late last year, during the US presidential election, Nintendo quietly confirmed that, yes, many Switch games will be playable and functional on the upcoming Switch 2 console. But the wording used was a bit vague and left some wiggle-room for not everything working or some games having issues. So it’s not surprising that, following Wednesday’s big Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo published two new lists containing over 100 games that won’t properly work on Switch 2.

Advertisement

The two lists are named:

The wording here is a bit vague and I’ve reached out to Nintendo for clarification. The first list seems to imply that some OG Switch games on the new console will start but will have “in-game compatibility issues,” while the second suggests many more games have “start up issues,” which sounds like they won’t boot up at all? And unfortunately, the longer list is the one featuring games with start up issues.

Advertisement

Some games on the “start up issues” list include Another Crab’s Treasure, Darksiders Genesis, DOOM: Eternal, Final Fantasy, Pizza Tower, Rocket League, Super Mega Baseball 3, Warframe, and Trove. It seems all first-party Nintendo games will at least boot up and play on Switch 2.

Advertisement

Some good news! All of the games listed that won’t work properly or even start up on Switch 2, with one exception, are currently “being investigated.” So hopefully before Switch 2's launch or shortly after, many of these games will be updated and will work on the new console. We’ll see about that.

Advertisement

The one exception, by the way, is Fortnite, which according to Nintendo has some “start up issues” on Switch 2. But Epic isn’t going to fix those, apparently, and instead is planning to launch a Switch 2 version of the free-to-play shooter.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check our roundup for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does.

Advertisement

We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.

.