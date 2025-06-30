Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Original Switch Getting Mysterious 'Price Change' In Canada 8 Years After Launch As Gaming Gets More Expensive

The Zelda: Breath of the Wild machine never got a price cut

nintendomicrosoft
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Link starts waking up.
Screenshot: Nintendo

The Switch launched in 2017 for $300. It’s now 2025 and it’s still $300. Will it finally get a price cut like every other Nintendo console has had at some point in its lifecycle or will the Mario maker take the unprecedented step of actually making it more expensive, even after the Switch 2 is out? According to Nintendo, we’ll find out on August 1.

Suggested Reading

These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild
These Hidden Button Shortcuts Make Monster Hunter Wilds A Lot More Convenient
Nintendo And Amazon Deny Being In An Ongoing Switch 2 Feud
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

These Are The Most Essential Recipes For Breath Of The Wild
These Hidden Button Shortcuts Make Monster Hunter Wilds A Lot More Convenient
Nintendo And Amazon Deny Being In An Ongoing Switch 2 Feud
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Yes, the company made the very weird (ominous?) decision to tease an upcoming “price change” to the nearly decade-old handheld for players in Canada without indicating which way the price will change until it’s officially announced on August 1. “Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions,” Nintendo wrote in a press release on Monday. “These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Target Making Up For Bungled Switch 2 Deliveries With $50 Gift Cards
Don't Expect Many Switch 2 Reviews At Launch

Related Content

Target Making Up For Bungled Switch 2 Deliveries With $50 Gift Cards
Don't Expect Many Switch 2 Reviews At Launch

The reference to market conditions, which includes exchange rates, import taxes, and shipping fees, suggests the price is going up, not down. Why only for Canada and not the rest of North America remains to be seen. Nintendo went out of its way to stress that the Switch 2, currently $450, will not see its price go up. However, amiibo and Switch Online memberships will be included in the pricing changes. New amiibo in the U.S. already jumped to a whopping $30 each. Fans haven’t been impressed.

Advertisement

The seemingly likely price hikes come as other console makers raise prices across the board. In the U.S., Microsoft bumped the price of the Xbox Series X by $100 and the Series S by $80. It’s launching its first $80 game, The Outer Worlds 2, this fall, and many suspect another Game Pass Ultimate price hike won’t be far behind. Sony has also been raising its prices, especially in Japan where the price of the base PS5 went up nearly $100. The price of PS Plus also went up in Brazil earlier this year, with hikes seemingly teased for other regions in a recent business meeting.

Advertisement

Nintendo has already been aggressive with its next-gen pricing. Standard games like Donkey Kong Bananza have bumped up to $70, while some like Mario Kart World are $80. Players balked at the steep increases, in addition to the Switch 2 being priced at $450 with most of its accessories sold separately, but that hasn’t slowed the new system’s momentum yet. It’s already the fastest-selling console ever with 3 million units shipped in the first week.

.