Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is launching in a few weeks in the United States. It will cost $450, a price some think is too high. But that price could go up in the near future as President Trump continues enacting tariffs on imported goods. So it’s not surprising that, when asked how long the company can commit to that price point, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser didn’t provide any real timeline.

In a May 15 interview with IGN, Bowser talked about Nintendo’s new store in San Francisco, the company’s theme parks, and of course the Switch 2's June 5 launch. When specifically asked about the extent to which Nintendo can “commit to Switch 2's $450 price tag for both launch and beyond,” Bowser admitted that the situation with tariffs and prices is fluid but suggested the company wants to make sure as many people as possible can buy one.

“Well, we made a commitment by announcing the pricing of both the single SKU at $449 and then the bundled SKU with Mario Kart World at $499,” answered Bowser.

“And we really thought it was important that we established that price point, even after further tariffs were announced, to give consumers that comfort that they would be able to purchase at that price point. Obviously, it’s still a very fluid situation and it’s difficult to determine what may be happening in the upcoming months or weeks. But our commitment is to find ways within existing market conditions or changing market conditions to make our products, including Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, as obtainable as we possibly can.”

Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo about Bowser’s answer.

Another piece of the “making sure you can buy a Switch 2 in 2025" puzzle is ensuring there are enough consoles in stock in the United States to support the seemingly high demand. According to Bowser, Nintendo plans to have a “continuous flow of product that’ll be available through the holidays.” The question still remains: How much will those Switch 2 consoles cost when November or early 2026 roll around?

