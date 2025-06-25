Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Diablo 4 Is Free For PS Plus Subscribers In July As Sony Hints At Upcoming Price Hike

The subscription service has become a major cash cow for the PS5 maker

playstationDiablo
By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lilith appears out of red flames.
Image: Blizzard

The demon-slaying, action-RPG Diablo 4 is coming to PS Plus Essential in July after celebrating its two-year anniversary. It arrives just in time for PlayStation 5 and PS4 players to delve into next month’s free Sins of the Horadrim season 9 update, and as Sony hints at a possible future price hike for the subscription service.

Suggested Reading

Elio Just Had The Worst Box Office Debut In Pixar History
GTA 6 Fans Think The Moon Is Telling Them When The Next Trailer Will Arrive
GTA Online Is Getting A Zombies Mode Set In GTA V's Snowy Opening Location
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elio Just Had The Worst Box Office Debut In Pixar History
GTA 6 Fans Think The Moon Is Telling Them When The Next Trailer Will Arrive
GTA Online Is Getting A Zombies Mode Set In GTA V's Snowy Opening Location
Why People Are Rushing To Sell Their Xbox Series X To GameStop Right Now
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Free is a nice price for PS Plus subscribers to experience Diablo 4's grimly fun main campaign, with a streamlined seasonal level grind and the paid Vessel of Hatred expansion for anyone interested in sticking around after the main story wraps. Season 9 adds a new questline, micro-dungeons called Horadric Strongrooms, Escalating Nightmares that chain together three dungeons for a shot at fighting the Exalted version of Mephisto acolyte Astarothnew, a new spellcrafting system, and mouse and keyboard support on console.

Advertisement

Related Content

Sony Increases PS Plus Price In 20+ Countries Following PS5 Price Hike
Ex-PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Says He Left Sony In Part Because Of Pivot To Live Service

Related Content

Sony Increases PS Plus Price In 20+ Countries Following PS5 Price Hike
Ex-PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Says He Left Sony In Part Because Of Pivot To Live Service

Also arriving to PS Plus on July 1 is The King of Fighters XV (PS5 and PS4) and French climbing puzzle adventure Jusant (just PS5). The latter was one of 2023's late but great indie releases that mixes the cinematic moodiness of something like Ico with a movement system influenced by GIRP. To mark 15 years since PS Plus launched, Sony is also wrapping up June with some special deals for subscribers, as well as new perks like an extended free trial of Monster Hunter Wilds for Premium members.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PS Plus has had some decent months this year, which might be why a price hike feels like it’s coming just over the horizon. PlayStation CEO Hideaki Nishino recently remarked that players kept signing up for more expensive tiers even after the last round of increases. “The PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximize profitability,” he told investors earlier this month.

Ever wonder what the most popular games on the service are? Sony recently disclosed the top 10 in no particular order to Game File. They are mostly single-player games, including four first-party Sony blockbusters: God of War Ragnarök, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and The Last of Us Part I. Others include Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, alongside no-brainers like Grand Theft Auto V. Less obvious top-performers are Dead by Daylight, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and UFC 5.

Advertisement

PlayStation’s global services VP Nick Maguire told Game File the company remains committed to bringing its big first-party games to PS Plus no earlier than 18 to 24 months after they comes out. Instead, it’s been wooing subscribers to upgrade to the priciest tier with PS1 and PS2 classics, while streaming for PS3 games has been rarer. “Through streaming, we’ll still continue to look at those ones,” he said. “We haven’t ruled them out. The opportunities are there. But there are a lot of PS3 games already streaming.”

.